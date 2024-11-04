Key partners showcased Germany’s diverse tourism offerings, focusing on Arabic-speaking staff and Halal dining.

Increased connectivity to Germany highlighted through new flight routes

Dubai, UAE – The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) has successfully wrapped up its latest roadshow across the GCC, solidifying its position in promoting Germany as a top destination for regional travellers.

Held from October 27 to November 1, 2024, the roadshow visited key cities, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, and Dubai. GNTO, along with its 12 German partners, engaged with local trade professionals and media to raise awareness of Germany's diverse and evolving tourism landscape.

The GCC remains a vital market for Germany’s tourism sector, with travellers from the region consistently seeking out the country’s rich cultural offerings, natural landscapes, and family-friendly experiences. The region’s growing interest in sustainable, personalised travel and the increasing connectivity between the GCC and Germany through new and expanded flight routes make it an essential focus for Germany’s tourism initiatives. The roadshow is a testament to GNTO’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Gulf region and ensuring Germany remains a preferred destination.

The roadshow placed a strong emphasis on GNTO's core campaigns during 2024, including the 'Simply Feel Good' initiative, which integrates sustainability with creativity, encouraging travellers to engage with Germany through eco-friendly activities such as walking, cycling, and canoeing while supporting sustainable accommodations.

Germany's cultural heritage was also a focus, spotlighting its 54 UNESCO Heritage Sites and numerous historical treasures. The roadshow emphasised how dedicated routes through Germany offer travellers a journey into its rich history, art, and culture. It also highlighted how Chemnitz has earned the European Union’s esteemed European Capital of Culture title for 2025, further showcasing Germany's cultural significance on the global stage.

Further showcasing Germany's appeal, the roadshow underlined the famous Christmas markets, key tourism campaigns like "CultureLand Germany" and the 35th anniversary of Germany's reunification, offering all travellers a wide range of experiences.

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office Gulf Countries at GNTO, said: "The roadshow provided an invaluable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders across the GCC and highlight Germany's diverse attractions, from its rich cultural heritage to its commitment to sustainability. We've strengthened our relationships with the local travel community and showcased what makes Germany unique."

The roadshow also spotlighted new flight routes enhancing connectivity, including Gulf Air's new Munich service, Qatar Airways' route to Hamburg, Flynas' new Jeddah-Berlin route, and Eurowings' new routes from Jeddah to Berlin and to the Cologne Bonn Airport, further expanding travel options for GCC residents.

Looking ahead, 2025 will mark the relaunch of the "Embrace German Nature" campaign, encouraging travellers to explore Germany's diverse natural landscapes, promoting sustainable tourism, and highlighting the positive effects of connecting with nature.

GNTO's global campaigns, including Culture Land Germany, 'Simply Feel Good', and Christmas in Germany, will continue to offer personalised travel experiences, catering to GCC travellers with services such as Arabic-speaking staff, Halal dining options, and family-friendly facilities.

Key partners from Germany's tourism sector supported the roadshow, including Adina Apartment Hotels Europe, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dresden Marketing Board, Düsseldorf Airport, E. Breuninger GmbH & Co, Emissa Travel, H World International, Meissen Porcelain Manufactory, Munich Tourist Office, Outletcity AG, The Bicester Collection and visitBerlin. Their collaboration fostered valuable discussions with GCC travel professionals and media, creating new opportunities to promote Germany as a premier destination.

The roadshow has strengthened Germany's ties with the GCC travel industry and reinforced its commitment to offering tailored, sustainable travel experiences, ensuring that Germany remains a top choice for GCC travellers. For more information about Germany and to experience the country’s array of cultural offerings and scenic beauty, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html.

To view the partners' media kits, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mmrkyjti5y10n0veyxq4t/AKnxRh93SBJLCS0LmDOT35M?rlkey=nnyq8ar9ctgoq93edttb0695z&st=pek3d6ao&dl=0

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

