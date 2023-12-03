Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) and the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) are pleased to announce the signing of a Framework Agreement to enhance their partnership in promoting education and research. The agreement solidifies the joint commitment to working collaboratively in order to address critical barriers to education across the globe.

The organizations’ shared commitment encompasses a wide spectrum of activities. The agreement will be focused on mentoring and nurturing the next generation of students through student engagement and internships, aiming to shape future leaders through practical, hands-on experience.

Additionally, the partners will take part in the exchange of academic materials and knowledge, and jointly-designed specialized educational programs and courses tailored to ignite intellectual curiosity and foster academic excellence across disciplines.

Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of GU-Q, expressed his enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership, saying, "Georgetown University in Qatar consistently champions education as a means of empowerment and path towards positive change. Our partnership with Education Above All seals our resolve to protect and uphold the right of every child to learn and thrive in a safe environment. This partnership comprises a multitude of joint initiatives of potential global impact in the field of education."

Dr. Maleiha Malik, Executive Director of Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict at EAA, said: " Protecting Education is a core priority for EAA Foundation. This partnership will enable the development, dissemination and impact of policies that safeguard quality education for the most marginalised children and youth.”

A notable highlight of their collaboration is the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Lecture Series, a platform co-hosted by EAA and GU-Q. This series is poised to elevate discourse in the Gulf region, facilitating high-level debates and discussions on pertinent issues in international development assistance and cooperation. Education, a key focal point of the series, reflects the shared commitment of both organizations.

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with Qatar Foundation, builds upon the world-class reputation of the University through education, research, and service. Inspired by the University’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Located in Doha’s Education City, GU-Q offers the same internationally recognized Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree as Georgetown’s Campus in Washington, DC. This unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also supports custom and executive education programs including the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs and an Executive Master in Leadership.

About Education Above All Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.