Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia: Gensler, the most impactful global architecture, design, and planning firm, today announces its appointment as the lead consultant for Miraf District, a new mixed-use destination developed by Refad Real Estate Investment & Development (Refad).

Located along King Faisal Road in the Corniche district of Al Khobar, the project will serve as a vibrant hub where retail, hospitality, residential, and commercial life converge in one integrated urban experience. Gensler was engaged on the project in February 2024 and is providing comprehensive expertise across architecture, interior design, landscape, signage and wayfinding. The firm’s scope extends from concept design through to construction documentation.

“Miraf District is not just a project; it is the embodiment of our ambition at Refad Real Estate Investment & Development to elevate Al Khobar to the ranks of modern cities that place the human experience at their core,” said Abdulhadi Al Qahtani, Managing Director of Refad. “This pioneering project will redefine the entire city experience, creating an integrated, vibrant destination that strengthens community bonds and respects the environment.”

Designed as a landmark for Al Khobar, Miraf District brings together indoor and outdoor retail spaces connected by an inviting promenade, complemented by an IHG hotel, two residential towers, and a Grade A office building. The development’s 2,150,000-square-foot master plan reflects Refad’s ambition to create a destination that celebrates modern Saudi lifestyle while fostering community and connection.

Raj Patel, Architecture Design Director and Principal at Gensler added “rooted in the vision of the next evolution of mixed-use design in the Eastern Province, Gensler draws inspiration from Khobar’s heritage of trade, pearl diving, and family gatherings — transforming the site into a gateway to the sea. The development is designed to promote synergy between its components: retail, hospitality, and workplace fronting King Faisal Road for accessibility and visibility, while residential and wellness zones are oriented toward the waterfront for privacy and views. Flexible outdoor areas and public spaces encourage year-round social interaction, events, and well-being. The design celebrates Al Khobar’s coastal identity, with architecture and materials inspired by the dialogue between land and sea.”

Sustainability is also embedded into the project’s approach. The design integrates locally sourced materials and aligns with local environmental and regulatory standards to ensure a responsible, long-term contribution to the region’s development.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

www.gensler.com

About Refad Real Estate Investment & Development

Founded in 2016 in Al Khobar and rooted in the legacy of Al Qahtani Holding, Refad Real Estate Investment & Development creates sustainable, mixed-use destinations that enhance quality of life in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Flagship projects include Miraf District, a next-generation urban community, and Business Hub, a central destination featuring premium offices, retail, residences, and commercial spaces, complemented by a luxury hotel and modern amenities that foster a dynamic business environment.

Refad blends design excellence, innovation, and long-term community value.