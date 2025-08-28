DUBAI: Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, outlined key considerations for IT professionals as they look to strengthen protection against today’s cyber threats while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.

With the region’s growing investments in smart cities, energy hubs, and mega events, the need for physical security solutions that seamlessly integrate with IT infrastructure has never been greater. For IT professionals tasked with securing both digital and physical environments, making informed technology choices is essential to safeguard people, sensitive data, and valuable assets.

As cyber and physical security continue to converge, organizations in the Middle East face the dual challenge of protecting critical infrastructure, government assets, and rapidly expanding digital ecosystems.

Here are 8 key considerations that IT and security leaders can adopt to protect against evolving cyber and physical threats:

1. Align security with business and IT strategy

A modern physical security solution should be a unified platform that integrates video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, forensics, and analytics. Centralized management and real-time monitoring allow security teams, compliance officers, and IT departments to collaborate effectively. Beyond protection, these systems generate a rich stream of operational data, from facility usage trends to incident patterns, that can help improve safety protocols, optimize resources, and support cross-functional insights.

2. Ensure technical compatibility

To avoid vendor lock-in, organizations should prioritize open architectures that integrate smoothly with core systems such as Active Directory, cloud platforms, and identity management tools. Open API frameworks allow custom integrations with third-party solutions, giving teams the flexibility to adapt systems to their unique environments.

3. Prioritize cybersecurity and compliance

Cybersecurity must be at the core of any solution. Vendors should provide end-to-end encryption, secure data transfer protocols, and strict compliance with international and regional standards. Some key features to consider include granular user controls, role-based permissions, multi-factor authentication, and comprehensive audit trails to ensure accountability. Vendors should demonstrate cybersecurity maturity through SOC 2 Type II audits and certifications under ISO/IEC 27017 and ISO/IEC 27001. One should look for transparency in their security posture and vulnerability management practices.

4. Demand reliability and performance

Security systems must operate reliably around the clock. Organizations should seek high-availability configurations, service-level agreements (SLAs), and built-in disaster recovery capabilities. Scalability matters, too. The system should handle growing data volumes and the deployment of new systems and facilities without sacrificing performance.

5. Evaluate cost and ROI

Understanding the total cost of ownership (TCO) is essential for long-term planning. Transparent pricing structures should encompass licensing, implementation, and maintenance costs, avoiding hidden fees. The best solutions are those that that deliver measurable ROI, whether through operational efficiencies, intelligent analytics, or risk mitigation. A flexible, choice-driven approach can offer significant advantages by giving organizations the flexibility to adopt cloud services at their own pace while continuing to use existing on-prem infrastructure. This model provides both technical and financial flexibility, enabling tailored deployments that align with your specific environment and budget.

6. Assess vendor reputation and support

Vendor stability is key when investing in mission-critical systems. Organizations should evaluate a vendor’s track record, market presence, and case studies across industries. Equally important are comprehensive support and maintenance offerings. Look for 24/7 technical assistance, dedicated customer portals, technology partnerships, vendor cybersecurity track record, and a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement through regular software updates.

7. Focus on implementation and user adoption

Effective deployment requires close collaboration and careful planning. The best vendors will work with you to develop a detailed implementation plan and timeline. Prioritize vendors that offer structured change management support, such as phased deployments, hands-on training, stakeholder engagement, and user feedback loops. Empower your teams with robust documentation and training resources to drive adoption and long-term success.

8. Conduct risk assessments and pilot testing

Organizations should insist on clear vulnerability management and incident response protocols. Pilot programs are invaluable. Insist on the ability to test the solution in your environment before a full deployment. This allows you to validate performance, compatibility, and usability under real-world conditions.

About Genetec

