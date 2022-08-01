Genesis G80 ranked first in Upper Midsize Premium Car segment

Genesis ranked second overall among premium brands

The Genesis GV70 SUV and G80 executive sedan were named as top-ranked models in their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Genesis was also ranked second overall among premium brands.

“At Genesis, we create our products with bold designs, the latest technological innovations, refined performance, and class-leading safety & driver assistance features,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

GV70 is the award-winning second SUV from Genesis and receives this accolade in its first year of eligibility. It comes to market with the brand’s latest Athletic Elegance design language: a bold and distinct look for Genesis with its signature two-lined Quad Lamps. GV70 provides a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort, all while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features.

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. For the 2022 model year, the brand introduced the G80 Sport, adding bold new styling, available new suspension tuning, and other features to the executive sedan.

The J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study examines new-vehicle owners’ assessments of their experiences with their new vehicle after 90 days of ownership. The study data provides insight on experiences with design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, and other factors.

OTE Group is the exclusive dealer for Genesis in Oman offering excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that’s on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50003.