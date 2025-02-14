Dubai, UAE: Genesis, the luxury automotive brand redefining design-led mobility, proudly announces its partnership with the iconic Coca-Cola Arena. As the Official Automotive Partner, Genesis will enhance the entertainment experience at Dubai’s premier venue with a branded stand, exclusive activations, and tailored luxury experiences, marking a new chapter in its expansion into the lifestyle segment.

This multi-year partnership includes exclusive Genesis-branded displays outside the venue and other key locations, offering attendees a glimpse of the brand’s cutting-edge innovation and design. Coca-Cola Arena, the Middle East's leading, multi-purpose indoor venue, serves as an ideal platform for Genesis to connect with a diverse audience through the convergence of performance, luxury, and cultural engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Omar Al Zubaidi, CEO of Genesis Middle East & Africa, said, "Partnering with the Coca-Cola Arena underscores Genesis' commitment to engaging with communities through world-class entertainment experiences. As a luxury brand dedicated to design and innovation, this collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster meaningful connections and elevate the lifestyle experiences of our customers in the region and beyond."

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE, stated, "This partnership with Coca-Cola Arena marks a significant milestone for Genesis in the UAE, strengthening our connection with audience who value luxury, innovation, and immersive experiences. As we align our vision with one of the region’s most iconic entertainment destinations, we are further solidifying Genesis’ presence in the lifestyle space and bringing our brand closer to a dynamic audience."

This partnership represents a strategic milestone in Genesis’ growth in the Middle East, underscoring its focus on aligning with premium cultural platforms to enhance brand presence. By collaborating with Coca-Cola Arena, Genesis reinforces its position as a key player in the regional lifestyle landscape, reaching an expansive audience of residents, tourists, and industry stakeholders.

In addition to the outdoor activation, Genesis will have branded elements around the arena, offering concertgoers a premium touchpoint to interact with the brand. The partnership further includes Elevate premium hospitality with exclusive VIP suite access for Genesis clients, fast-track entry, dedicated parking, and branding across key areas such as parking spaces, solidifying Genesis’ presence at every step of the guest journey.

Mark Jan Kar, SVP, Entertainment & Content Development, MENA, ASM Global & General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, added, "With a rich history of sponsorship partnerships across iconic events and major IPs, we are thrilled to include Genesis as the Official Automotive Partner of Coca-Cola Arena. This collaboration demonstrates a common goal of combining luxury, innovation, and entertainment to create remarkable experiences."

As the Official Automotive Partner, Genesis invites audiences to explore its innovative vehicles and exceptional craftsmanship, making every visit to the Coca-Cola Arena an unforgettable experience. This partnership also signals Genesis’ continued efforts to elevate its global brand visibility by engaging with audiences at landmark venues and events across the world.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance,’ including the G70, the G80 midsize luxury sedan, the G90, the GV70, the GV80, and the GV80 Coupe. With Genesis distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, the brand has recently launched standalone showrooms in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Dammam, and Riyadh, as well as dedicated service centers in Kuwait, Riyadh and Qatar. Genesis continues to expand its footprint across the MENA region with future plans to introduce more locations.

About Coca-Cola Arena

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

About Genesis UAE

Established in 1964, Juma Al Majid Co. LLC has grown to be a cornerstone of the automotive sector in the United Arab Emirates, achieving a milestone as the esteemed authorised distributor for Genesis vehicles. This significant development has reinforced the company's prestigious reputation, securing its position as a leading and venerated entity within the nation.

The company's representation of the Genesis brand — celebrated for its audacious innovation, progressive design ethos, and distinctive Korean craftsmanship — encompasses a refined selection of petrol and electric vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, and coupes. This premium offering is supported by a team of dedicated sales and aftersales professionals, committed to delivering an unmatched customer experience throughout the UAE.

Juma Al Majid Co. LLC's extensive footprint includes numerous showrooms, workshops, and service centers across the UAE, reflecting its unwavering dedication to both accessibility and superior service quality. The productive and longstanding partnership with Genesis Middle East is a testament to their mutual dedication to excellence, symbolizing a remarkable journey of continuous growth and shared achievements.