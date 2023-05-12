Dubai: Students attending CBSE curriculum schools across the GEMS Education network in the UAE have achieved truly outstanding results in their Grade 10 Board exams once more, with a 100% pass rate across all 10 CBSE curriculum schools in the GEMS network.

CBSE Class 10 headline results:

A total of 2,637 Grade 10 pupils from 10 GEMS CBSE schools were assessed

All schools recorded a perfect 100% pass rate

28.2% of students scored above 90%

16.4% of students scored between 85% and 90%

94.6% of students scored above 60%

The overall average among GEMS students was 80.98%

Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are thrilled to congratulate all our students on their remarkable CBSE results this year. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, and students, as well as the unwavering support of parents. It is also a reflection of the aspirational and outward-looking provision of all our Indian curriculum schools. We are so proud to see our students excel and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

GEMS Education toppers:

Kirti Roshankumar Thakar of GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai with a score of 99.6%

Devangana Aneesh of GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Girls with a score of 98.2%

Shiveta Jithesh of GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi with a score of 98%

Amnah Azad of GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Boys with a score of 98%

Kirti Roshankumar Thakar, a student of GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai and the overall GEMS topper with a near-perfect score of 99.6%, said: “It honestly took me a lot of time to realise that I had topped the school! It’s always been my dream to ace the exams, and now, with my dream manifested, my joy knows no bounds!

“I shall always be grateful to my parents for their unwavering support and unconditional love. Being the school topper is not solely a result of my efforts; it is testament to the collaborative environment we have fostered in our school. A great deal of credit goes to my teachers and supervisors, who gave the right direction to my efforts and helped me shape my dreams into reality. I am truly humbled and honoured to have earned this wonderful achievement.”

-Ends-

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit or contact:

Mina Kiwan

Senior Account Director

Memac Ogilvy

Mina.kiwan@ogilvy.com