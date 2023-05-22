GEMS Cambridge International School rated ‘Very Good’ in inaugural review

Remaining GEMS schools in Sharjah maintain ‘Very Good’ and ‘Good’ ratings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education yesterday celebrated the top ratings of its schools in Sharjah following the latest round of school performance reviews conducted by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

Setting a benchmark for educational excellence in the Emirate, the schools’ achievements were celebrated in an award ceremony held at Sharjah University City Hall. In attendance were His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; HE Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority; and HE Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority.

GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah (GMS) emerged as the standout performer, being the only school in Sharjah to receive the highest rating of ‘Outstanding’. This exceptional achievement reflects the school’s commitment to creating a nurturing and holistic learning environment that facilitates the all-round development of students.

GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah (GCS) made a remarkable debut by achieving a ‘Very Good’ rating in its first-ever review. The school, which only opened in 2019, was recognised for its pursuit of educational excellence, its dedication to the holistic growth of its students, and notably, its proficiency in Arabic as a first language, which was rated ‘Very Good’.

GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Boys (OOB) and GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Girls (OOS) both achieved ‘Very Good’ ratings, underscoring their commitment to delivering high-quality education. Both GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah (WGP) and GEMS Westminster School – Sharjah (WSS) have successfully maintained their 'Good' ratings, showcasing remarkable improvements in 98 and 64 parameters, respectively.

On the side-lines of the award ceremony, Lini Shivaprasad, Principal/CEO of GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah, and Albie Huyser, Principal/CEO of GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah, captivated the audience at the ITQAN Forum for Best Educational Practices with their insightful presentations. They shared inspiring success stories and provided valuable insights into the innovative approaches and strategies that have contributed to their schools’ standout journeys.

Lini Shivaprasad, Principal/CEO of GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah, said: “Our school fosters a culture of innovation through hands-on learning, collaborative projects, and the use of cutting-edge technologies. We have integrated AI, EdTech tools, robotics, coding, and experiential learning into our curriculum, which enables students to develop a deep understanding of scientific principles and cutting-edge technologies. This immersive approach cultivates a passion for discovery, inspiring the next generation of inventors, innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs.”

Albie Huyser, Principal/CEO of GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah, said: “At GCS, technology, innovation, and design thinking lie at the core of our educational approach. We are dedicated to empowering the future generation through the integration of innovative technologies, promoting well-being, embracing robotics, fostering sustainability, and upholding core values above all. Our unwavering dedication centres on nurturing the next generation of geniuses who possess the skills and mindset needed to shape and transform the world of tomorrow.”

SPEA’s ITQAN Programme evaluation meticulously assessed 110 out of 127 private schools in Sharjah, catering to a total of 181,175 students. This comprehensive review process encompassed six vital criteria: students’ achievements, personal and social development, innovation skills, teaching and assessment, curriculum, student support, and leadership and management.

The outstanding performance of GEMS schools in Sharjah reinforces the UAE’s largest and longest-serving private education provider’s position as the frontrunner in shaping the educational landscape. By consistently pushing the boundaries of excellence, implementing innovative teaching methods, and fostering a nurturing learning environment, GEMS Education is driving positive change and preparing students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.