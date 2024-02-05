UAE Dubai - Geidea, recognized as one of the 25 top Fintech companies by Forbes Middle East, renowned for its innovative solutions and substantial market impact proudly announces its strategic partnership with Fils, a revolutionary force in simplified climate action, empowering businesses of all sizes to embed climate positivity into transactions using their API. Geidea's collaboration with Fils not only underlines its commitment to reshaping the digital payments landscape but also signifies a pioneering step towards a sustainable future, aligning seamlessly with Fils' mission to transform industries, including banking, travel, eCommerce, and fintech, towards environmental consciousness and carbon neutrality. This exclusive partnership is set to make a lasting impact on the UAE's digital payments sector and beyond.

Fresh from being the official payment and POS provider for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28), Geidea demonstrates its unwavering commitment to sustainability through this groundbreaking collaboration with Fils. In this innovative partnership, Geidea and Fils are set to embed sustainability into every aspect of their activities. Merchants will now have the capability to empower customers by providing estimates of carbon emissions for specific transactions using Geidea’s payment gateways. Whether it's flights, rides, products, or shipping, customers can gain valuable insights into the carbon intensity of their actions. This not only fosters a culture of sustainability but also enables informed decision-making.

After being given an estimate of their carbon footprint, the collaboration with Fils allows customers to seamlessly contribute to trusted carbon credit projects directly from any product interface. This streamlined process empowers users to actively support a greener future and reduce their carbon footprint effortlessly with every transaction.

Commenting on this transformative partnership, Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager - GCC stated, "At Geidea, we are thrilled to continue leveraging our technology to contribute to impactful and tangible solutions. This partnership with Fils aligns with our mission to go beyond conventional payment services, introducing a new era where sustainability is integrated into the very fabric of digital transactions."

Nameer Khan, founder and CEO of Fils, stated, “Our collaboration with Geidea is a significant step in Fils’ journey towards leading sustainable innovation in the global fintech landscape. Starting from UAE this partnership will extend regionally, reinforcing our commitment to ESG values across key regions. Working with Geidea is not just about fulfilling our environmental mission; it’s a testament to Fils’ visionary technology and dedication to making every transaction a positive force for our planet. Together, we are setting new standards in sustainable finance, demonstrating that progress and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

To learn more about how Geidea and Fils are reshaping the future of digital payments with a focus on sustainability, visit https://geidea.net/ae/en and https://www.filsnow.com/.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading fintech payment service provider offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for SME’s in retail and digital commerce, currently serving over 150,000+ merchants worldwide. Founded in Saudi Arabia, the company is expanding rapidly across the region with operations in UAE and Egypt, serving both financial institutions and small and medium businesses. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses, which is at the heart of what Geidea does. Geidea has become the first non-bank entity in the Kingdom to obtain an acquiring license from the Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to provide financial services directly to merchants and small and medium enterprises.

Geidea has also received official certification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) in all its operating regions including KSA, UAE, Egypt and India. In 2022, Geidea collaborated with TWO, a global authority on workplace culture, to foster a high-trust environment. In a recent study, 74% of Geidea’s employees’ headcount affirmed their satisfaction with their workplace.

Geidea now has more than 2000 employees across all offices, with over 150,000 merchants, and provides more than 700,000 terminals within the Kingdom with a 75 percent market share. The company is proud to say that it is the biggest fintech company in Saudi and is ranked one of the top 25 fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

For more information, visit us at geidea.net/ae/en/

About Fils

Fils is an enterprise-grade digital infrastructure that enables businesses of all sizes to embed sustainable and climate action into their business models and customer journeys, across industries. Leveraging the latest, groundbreaking fintech innovation, Fils fintech aims to transform the business landscape and bring about a better world for all, with every transaction to every action contributing to a thriving planet. Fils is growing rapidly, thanks to its ability to offer a powerful API that seamlessly embeds sustainability into the digital payment infrastructure, making it easy for any institution to play its part in creating a better future for all. It also stands firm against greenwashing, helping companies to abolish the misleading practice and demonstrating their sustainability policies in action by leveraging blockchain technology. This ensures the integrity of carbon credits, avoiding double counting and fostering unparalleled transparency.

The market-leading fintech is deployed in collaboration with major client partnerships across the globe, including Mashreq Bank, Magnati, e& Enterprise, Flowcarbon and Arab Financial Services.

For more information, please visit the website.