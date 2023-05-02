Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new Géant supermarket, part of GMG, has just opened in the vibrant Jumeirah Golf Estates community solidifying the area as a residential hotspot and marking an impressive spurt for the popular chain.

The 2100-square-foot store, located in the heart of the community in Fairway mall, is the first duplex Géant supermarket, spread across two floors promising the widest choice of products and a seamless shopping experience once again reiterating the brand’s promise of convenience and community-centric approach.

From the open produce section that greets shoppers as they enter and includes an unrivalled selection of fruits and vegetables including many from local farms to the butchery and fishery department where you can get prime cuts of meat and sustainably sourced seafood, quality is a given at Géant.



Discerning residents will appreciate the large selection of organic, plant-based foods and global foods, and a mix of day-to-day and non-essentials that can be found on the mezzanine floor.

The store further welcomes shoppers with an inviting in-store seating area where customers can take a relaxing coffee break overlooking the green expanses the community is known for.



"An exciting residential and leisure destination like Jumeirah Golf Estates deserves a neighbourhood supermarket that ticks all the boxes. From the accent on fresh and sustainable produce to the abundance of choice and quality, our new supermarket is certain to become an integral part of the busy and active lifestyle of families and individuals who live and work in the vicinity," said Marc Laurent, President of Everyday Goods at GMG.

Home delivery will also be available via local delivery platforms delivering the promise of a convenient grocery experience at your doorstep.

About Géant:



Géant is a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets that are part of the French retailing giant Groupe Casino, with a turnover in excess of over 30 billion euros and part of the GMG’s Everyday Goods division in the UAE.

There are currently 19 Géant supermarkets across UAE.

In addition, Géant continues its partnership with ADNOC to strategically place Géant Express stores within their portfolio of petrol forecourts.

Every Géant store aims to bring together residential and commercial communities by promoting a positive and cohesive community lifestyle through the finest food retail concepts and an engaging in-store shopping experience.



