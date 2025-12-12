Dubai, UAE: GCG Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions, served as Gold Sponsor of the OutSystems One Executive Day UAE held on December 10th in Dubai. The premier industry gathering focused on “Exploring the Power of AI and Low-Code in Enterprise Software Development.”

The exclusive event brought together senior IT leaders to explore how AI-powered low-code tech is fueling organizational innovation and replacing legacy systems through modern software solutions. The day included success stories from organizations at the forefront of Enterprise Information Management, including a presentation from GCG Enterprise Solutions’ Pre Sales Consultant Ali Altarsha, on leveraging OutSystems to support the digital transformation of a key Abu Dhabi public sector entity.

The presentation from GCG Enterprise Solutions exemplified how the platform harnesses the power of low-code technology to solve complex business challenges and drive operational efficiency, enabling its client to become future-ready, with digitized standards management processes and streamlined management of technical documents.

Speaking about the event, Waleed al Awadi, Head of Digital Transformation at GCG Enterprise Solutions stated: “GCG Enterprise Solutions is proud to have taken part in the OutSystems One Executive Day UAE, to share valuable industry insights with leading voices in the enterprise software development space.”

Alawadi added: “Robust, intelligent, and future-proof enterprise software solutions are the bedrock of every organization’s strategy to meet the UAE’s ambitious digital first national agenda. It’s critical that, as an industry, we harness opportunities to share best practices and successes in making these digital solutions faster, smarter, and more secure. Our partnership with OutSystems aligns with our mission to do just that.”

About GCG Enterprise Solutions

GCG Enterprise Solutions (a Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its clients’ businesses. The Company’s unique value proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.

For more information, visit gcg.ae, write to info@gcg.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director

+971 4 5961800