Dubai: The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results have hit a new milestone, with hundreds of students participating to showcase their academic prowess through these competitive entrance exams. For the first time, 11.7 lakh students sat for the exams, which is the highest number of participating candidates since the National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting the exams.

Highlights from the list release by NTA included Yatharth Samirkumar Shah, an ALLEN UAE student, securing the position of Outside India Topper with 99.99 Percentile. Other top scorers in the region included 5 students from the ALLEN UAE namely: Mohamed Shaheem from UAE with a score 99.53 and Mohammed Faheem with a score of 99.37. Parth Kohli, Shanthosh Ravi and Harshil Harshad Viradia also scored big with 99.23, 99.08 and 99.02 respectively.

Farhan Al Zayed from ALLEN Kuwait and Janani Rajesh Kumar from ALLEN Saudi Arabia also secured the toppers list with 99.97 and 99.27 marks respectively. Furthermore, over 60 students of ALLEN Overseas have scored in the 90th percentile.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director of ALLEN Overseas, said, "We are immensely proud of all our students for their outstanding performance in JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Many people consider it harder to crack these exams from abroad, but that is a myth. With the right plan, guidance, and support, it is possible to achieve success and the results accomplished by our students are a testament to that. We congratulate our faculties for the holistic approach and unparalleled dedication towards our students and we wish all our pupils continued success in their academic endeavors.”

The top-ranking students will now move forward to appear for JEE Advanced 2024, paving the way for their subsequent admission to prestigious engineering institutions.

About ALLEN Overseas

ALLEN Overseas is the global initiative of the Kota-based coaching institute, ALLEN Career Institute. In 2019, the 35-year-old legacy expanded its wings to the GCC Countries — UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, & Bahrain. They brought with them their unique pedagogy and unrivalled high-quality test-prep education in some of the most competitive college entrance examinations like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET-UG and various international Olympiads to GCC students. The pioneering institute conducts classes via its Digital Classroom Program and in-person classes at five physical academic centres - Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jumeirah Lake Towers in the UAE and Muscat, Oman. The institution has also launched offline classes in Salmiya and Mahaboula in Kuwait.