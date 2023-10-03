Jeddah: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, encompassing Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, are at the forefront of providing exceptional mobile network experiences, as unveiled in Opensignal's most recent report.

Among these nations, Saudi Arabia, boasting the GCC's largest land area, stands out with an impressive 22% 5G Availability, reflecting significant advancements in mobile network infrastructure.

Opensignal, a globally recognized authority in mobile network analytics, underscores the remarkable strides these countries have taken over the past year. This reinforces their position as trailblazers in mobile network excellence within the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This remarkable progress signifies a bright future for mobile connectivity in these GCC nations, setting a high standard for the rest of the world to follow.

Over the past year, users across GCC nations have witnessed impressive improvements in their average download speeds, ranging from a noteworthy 13.6% to an astonishing 77.6%. This substantial progress positions them at the forefront of mobile network excellence in the EMEA region. Notably, Qatar has surged ahead, achieving unmatched 5G Download Speeds that outpace all regional competitors.

Opensignal's comprehensive analysis compared mobile experiences in GCC markets to neighboring EMEA markets. The study assessed a total of 40 markets, with 32 included in 5G market comparisons. The report delved into the overall user experience and tracked network progress over the past year. It also recognized mobile network operators that excel in providing exceptional user experiences in each GCC market, based on prestigious awards earned in Opensignal mobile network experience reports.

Key findings from the analysis include:

Balanced User Experience: The GCC nations have achieved a harmonious mobile network experience, both overall and specifically on 5G networks. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar have emerged as standout high performers for 5G users on the latest generation network.

Impressive Download Speed Gains: Excluding the United Arab Emirates, the GCC markets have witnessed substantial improvements in overall Download Speed Experience over the past year. Qatar recorded the highest increase at 24.3%, with Saudi Arabia also experiencing a notable 13.6% rise.

5G Dominance: Qatar has established itself as the leader in 5G speeds, with an outstanding 20.8% increase in 5G Download Speed. The GCC markets boast some of the best 5G speeds across the EMEA region, with average 5G download speeds consistently exceeding 200Mbps.

Availability Prowess: The UAE and Qatar lead the table in overall Availability, with users connected to 3G, 4G, or 5G signals 98.9% of the time. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait also impress with their 5G Availability, with Kuwait topping the charts at 37.6%.

Saudi Arabia's Landmark Achievement: Saudi Arabia, the GCC market with the largest land area, achieved an impressive 22% 5G Availability, showcasing substantial progress in mobile network infrastructure.

GCC Mobile Network Experience Awards: Opensignal has consistently reported on the state of mobile network experience in GCC markets, with operators receiving awards for exceptional user experiences. While there have been changes in the proportion of awards won by each operator over time, GCC markets have seen a level of consistency in the dominance of specific operators.

Opensignal's detailed analytics provide valuable insights for mobile network operators and regulators to enhance the mobile experience for users in the GCC markets.

These remarkable advancements in mobile network experience solidify the GCC's position as a global leader in telecommunications, underscoring the commitment of regional operators to delivering world-class connectivity to their users.

