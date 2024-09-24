Riyadh, KSA: Gulf Business Solutions (GBS), a Ghobash Group Enterprise, has partnered with SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS products, to enhance user experience across Saudi Arabia. Participating together at the IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit on 18-19th September 2024, GBS and SymphonyAI demonstrated a cutting-edge AI-powered IT Services Management (ITSM) platform to refine and innovate IT and enterprise service workflows.

With the technology sector rapidly evolving, the partnership between GBS and SymphonyAI provides a sophisticated platform that meets the dynamic demands of Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape. As many leading organizations prepare for the emergence of an ‘AI everywhere’ world, such solutions are critical in optimizing enterprise operations. International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts a promising future for such developments, forecasting that global spending on AI-centric systems will exceed $300 billion by 2026, while ICT investment in Saudi Arabia will reach $36.6 billion by 2024. This surge underscores the wider need for AI-powered solutions, helping to drive efficiency and innovation in an increasingly complex environment.

The IT Service Management (ITSM) platform showcased by GBS and SymphonyAI at the IDC Summit 2024 offers a unified service portal, simplifying user interactions by consolidating multiple IT interfaces into an intuitive platform. The SymphonyAI Apex platform enhanced by AI and automation, boosts productivity by digitizing and streamlining workflows, featuring a 24/7 omnichannel service desk with the SymphonyAI Apex Enterprise IT copilot. Other key capabilities include no-code/low-code customization, multi-language support, and seamless integration through the SymphonyAI Integration Hub, positioning it as a future-ready solution for IT and enterprise service workflows. Customers using the SymphonyAI Apex platform report automating 60% of their service requests, reducing problem resolution times by 50%, and slashing ITSM hardware and software expenses by up to 30%.

“In today’s rapidly advancing tech landscape, AI-powered enterprise IT is not just an option but a necessity. Our collaboration with Gulf Business Solutions at IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit 2024 exemplifies our commitment to innovation and optimization. SymphonyAI’s advanced ITSM platform is crucial for every business that strives to thrive in an ‘AI everywhere’ world, providing an unmatched user and employee experience,” said Satyen Vyas, President, Enterprise IT, SymphonyAI.

Hasan Metla, CEO of Ghobash Group’s Operating Companies, stated, “We are proud to havepartnered with SymphonyAI to showcase the advanced IT Service Management platform at the IDC Summit 2024. This collaboration reflects our dedication to driving digital transformation through innovative AI solutions, well-aligned with this year’s theme of ‘The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalization for an AI Everywhere World.’ As Saudi Arabia's ICT investment surges, our platform redefines efficiency and is setting new standards for a future where AI is integral to every aspect of business operations.”

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a Ghobash Group Enterprise technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in advanced Information Management and Technology Solutions, focusing on digital banking, network security, cloud solutions, and comprehensive asset and document management services. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives digital transformation for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across sectors including financial services, online banking, and entertainment, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.

For more information, visit gbs-saudi.com or write to info@gbs-saudi.com.

