Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Business Solution (GBS), the leading technology solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, reinforced its leadership in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving construction technology landscape following its high-impact participation at ConFex KSA 2025. With a mission aligned to Vision 2030, GBS continues to empower the Kingdom’s giga-projects with cutting-edge Autodesk digital solutions, enhanced workforce capabilities, and fully connected BIM workflows.

As part of its long-term commitment to national capability-building, GBS has trained and certified over 60 Saudi engineering professionals in advanced digital project delivery workflows. These include hands-on expertise in the Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, and other integrated IT solutions vital to modern construction delivery. This workforce enablement supports the Kingdom’s goal of establishing a digitally skilled talent pool capable of delivering megaprojects with world-class efficiency and accuracy.

GBS’s participation at ConFex generated nearly 50 high-quality leads from key asset owners, consultants, and contractors - including Red Sea Global, Diriyah, Parsons, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Saudi Contractors Authority. This surge in interest reflects the strong and growing demand for advanced digital construction solutions among the entities driving Vision 2030. In recognition of its contributions, GBS was also invited by event organizers to present the “ConTech Leader of the Year” award, reinforcing its role as a trusted technology partner and community leader in the Kingdom.

Binil Kumar, Practice Head at GBS, said: “The energy at ConFex KSA 2025 was truly inspiring and reflects the extraordinary pace of transformation underway in the Kingdom. At GBS, we are proud to serve as a core enabler of this progress. Our teams are deeply committed to equipping Saudi Arabia’s most iconic giga-projects with world-class Autodesk digital twin and BIM technologies. Beyond technology, we are empowering the next generation of Saudi engineers by training and certifying hundreds of professionals in advanced digital workflows. Together, we are helping turn the Kingdom’s bold ambitions into tangible, sustainable reality.”

From Digital Twin technologies to advanced BIM workflows, GBS is providing the essential digital infrastructure powering the Kingdom’s giga-projects. The company’s commitment to sustainability, reduced waste, on-time delivery, and optimized project coordination directly supports the core aims of Vision 2030.

Through the implementation of Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and connected BIM workflows across Revit, AutoCAD, and Navisworks, GBS has enabled project teams to unlock clear, data-driven performance gains, including:

Up to 30% reduction in design rework through integrated model coordination and clash detection.

20% faster project delivery made possible by real-time collaboration and digital review workflows.

Enhanced cost control via cloud-based document management, version tracking, and connected issue resolution.

These outcomes demonstrate how unified data environments accelerate decision-making, increase predictability, and ensure seamless coordination across design and construction teams.

GBS’s technology leadership is actively enabling digital delivery across several of the Kingdom’s most ambitious developments, including:

NEOM

Diriyah

Red Sea Global

By equipping multidisciplinary teams with connected BIM and data environments, GBS strengthens the design-to-construction integration required for projects of this scale. With Autodesk Construction Cloud as the digital foundation, these mega-initiatives operate with enhanced collaboration, controlled documentation, and global standards of digital construction excellence.

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives technological advancement for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across multiple sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.

For more information, visit gbs-saudi.com or write to info@gbs-saudi.com. You can also follow Gulf Business Solutions on LinkedIn.

