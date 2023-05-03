KSA: GapMaps, a leading location intelligence services provider across 23 countries, announced the launch of GapMaps Connect for KSA clients using GapMaps Live – a cloud-based mapping platform used by some of the world’s biggest brands to make important location decisions with increased confidence and reduced risk.

This new feature allows GapMaps Live clients across a range of sectors including fast food chains, cafés and fitness centres to collect a range of important field data in and around their store locations via a mobile device such as site attributes, photographs, notes or files which can be updated in GapMaps Live in real-time. For instance, it allows quick service restaurant brands to validate whether external signage is easily visible to the public or whether there is enough car parking available, or if more drive-thru lanes may be required. The feature also helps brands to easily gather accurate insights on assets being used across all their locations and record important details such as age, make/model and serial numbers to identify when upgrades or maintenance visits are required.

Anthony Villanti, GapMaps Founder and MD, said: “One of the major challenges we frequently hear from our clients who are in charge of a vast network of stores is their inability to obtain precise information on the assets they are using, their condition, and the potential need for maintenance. In order to optimise store performance, they further need information on locations that lack certain characteristics. For instance, fast food chains want to know how many self-service registers each location has, where the signage is placed, whether a drive-through is present, how the seating is organised, and how many parking spaces are available.”

A key point of difference for GapMaps is in the calibre of information in the GapMaps Live platform, so a new feature like GapMaps Connect that helps customers ingest a wealth of important information in and around a location to make better and faster decisions further enriches the platform.

“GapMaps Connect allows network planning teams to record insights on the areas they visit, whether they be current physical locations or prospective future developments, With over 500 clients spread across a variety of business sectors where physical locations are required, we feel the launch of a mobile app that enables them to collect additional crucial data continues to distinguish and enhance GapMaps Live,” Villanti added.

GapMaps’ clients contributing to the company’s growth includes brands like Domino’s, KFC, Starbucks, Burger King, Subway, McDonalds, Anytime Fitness, Goodyear.

About GapMaps

Founded in 2013, GapMaps is an Australian built- and owned company that makes it easy for businesses to make better location decisions by integrating the latest socio demographic, economic, customer and competitor intel on one simple-to-use platform called GapMaps Live. GapMaps Live can be found in over 23 countries, with more than 500 clients across Fast Food, Cafe, Health; Fitness and many other sectors using it every day to inform their network growth or optimisation strategies. GapMaps Advisory experts can also offer additional help with market planning and location intelligence strategies if needed.

