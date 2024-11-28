Laila Hosny: Sawiris Foundation ‘Excited to have Galaxy join our partnership with Gemini Africa to empower more women entrepreneurs in Upper Egypt’

Adly Thoma: Gemini Africa ‘We’re truly happy that Galaxy joins our partnership in its 3rd year; together we will bring our motto 'Grow Today … Impact Tomorrow’ to life

Sally Elguidni: Mars ‘The campaign aligns with Galaxy’s global pledge to help one million people thrive by 2030’

Cairo, Egypt: Galaxy, an iconic chocolate brand known for bringing moments of indulgence and pleasure to millions around the world, is embarking on a powerful new journey to make a real impact on women's empowerment. As part of its global commitment, Galaxy has pledged to help one million people, including women, their families, and their communities, thrive by 2030. To achieve this in MEA, Galaxy has launched 'Your Pleasure Has Promise' campaign, aimed at equipping women with the skillset needed to thrive in the workplace or as entrepreneurs.

“Our Galaxy Global Purpose of Your Pleasure Has Promise is all about empowering women. Here in MEA, we are thrilled to be bringing this purpose to life through the successful partnerships we established in 3 of our key Galaxy markets across MEA: Egypt, KSA & UAE’’, said [Chantal Templeton], [General Manager, MEA]. “Through the campaign, Galaxy is committed to empowering women with the tools and support they need to thrive whether in the workforce or as entrepreneurs. The campaign is designed to inspire action also among consumers, encouraging them to support initiatives that drive real societal change. Now consumers will enjoy the unbeatable pleasure of Galaxy while knowing they are contributing to a brighter, more inclusive future for women.”

Egypt’s 2030 sustainability strategy has women empowerment at the heart with focus on education and positive economic contribution. According to the World Economic Forum, Egypt had improved on the Educational Attainment score from 119th in 2023 to 110th in the 2024 report. Yet there is more to be done by all parties.

In Egypt, Galaxy campaign will focus on empowering young entrepreunelles in Upper Egypt through tailored training and development programs to enable them to realise their full potential.

‘We are excited to welcome Galaxy as a key partner in our impactful collaboration with Gemini Africa, as we prepare for the next phase of empowering a total of 160 social startups in Upper Egypt, with a special focus on women-led businesses. This partnership marks a pivotal step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a profound social and economic impact in Upper Egypt’s communities. It also promotes impact investment by supporting entrepreneurship, which will elevate these communities, create sustainable job opportunities, and drive long-term social and economic development. By strategically directing our resources, we will be able to tackle the pressing social and economic challenges in Upper Egypt, providing emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunities, tools, and resources needed to thrive and make a lasting impact’, commented [Laila Hosny,] [Executive Director, Sawiris Foundation].

‘We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Sawiris Foundation and welcome Galaxy into the transformative Gemini Upper Egypt programs which aims at developing the target governorates through empowering the youth with an entrepreneurial mindset and projects with a societal impact. Over the past three years, our collaboration has empowered hundreds of startups and thousands of youths in 6 Upper Egypt governorates, helping them to build sustainable social enterprises that provide financial stability and positively impact their communities. This is in line with GA purpose of creating a supporting environment for youths through developing their projects and linking them to the local and regional markets. With Galaxy joining us, we are excited to scale this impact even further, particularly by empowering women—a cause that aligns perfectly with Galaxy’s purpose. [Adly Thoma], [Chairman, Gemini Africa Enterprise].

Galaxy's commitment goes beyond financial contributions, with the brand being devoted to creating a world where chocolate does as good as it tastes.

‘I am extremely happy that in Egypt we are bringing the Galaxy purpose to life through pledging 1.5 million EGP. We are partnering with the Sawiris Foundation and Gemini Africa to empower 40 women (25% of the total program) from Upper Egypt through extensive skills development and trainings, to help them kick-start their projects that serve their communities. We are targeting female entrepreneurs as well as projects that directly empower women in Upper Egypt.’, [Sally El Guindi], [General Manager MARS Egypt.] ‘With this campaign, we are also inviting consumers to take part and support the cause; in addition to the marketing campaign, we have also lit up the iconic Cairo Gezira Tower with Galaxy to stand out from the crowd and call all our consumers to action’, added Sally. ‘In Egypt, we always seek to support and empower all women, starting from within our company, to our business partners, as well as in the communities in which we operate. It is our commitment to Egypt to help empower women, who represent 50% of the population’’, concluded Sally.

To learn more about Galaxy's 'Your Pleasure Has Promise' campaign and how you can get involved, visit our website or follow us on Instagram].

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including GALAXY®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world’s pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.