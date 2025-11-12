Cairo: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) hosted a delegation from Crédit Agricole Group’s Corporate Markets Directors Club (Club DME), which brings together the bank’s senior executives from various French regions, in the presence of a number of senior leaders and executives from Crédit Agricole Egypt.

The visit aimed to explore investment opportunities in Egypt and review the latest developments in the business environment, as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between Crédit Agricole Egypt and GAFI. The agreement seeks to facilitate communication between the Authority and the bank’s clients across 46 countries worldwide, introducing them to the most promising investment opportunities in the Egyptian market.

The delegation included Ms. Virginie Grouselle, Head of Corporate Banking at Crédit Agricole France & Head of Club DME delegation; and Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt; along with members of Club DME, which brings together senior bank executives from different capitals and holds regular meetings in the world’s most attractive investment destinations.

Mr. Hossam Heiba, Chief Executive Officer of GAFI, emphasized that Egypt has become the natural and logical destination for European investments in Africa, following the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the enforcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which enables European goods to access African markets without barriers.

He highlighted Egypt’s diverse investment incentives, its unique geographic location connecting three continents, and the availability of a skilled, competitively priced workforce, alongside industrial depth and ease of access to supporting industries.

He added that bridging the information gap about the Egyptian market and enhancing investment promotion efforts are key to driving greater European investment inflows to Egypt — a mission supported by international partners from the banking sector and business community, notably Crédit Agricole.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt, commented “We thank GAFI for this valuable dialogue with Club DME high-level delegation, which reflects the bank commitment to supporting Egypt’s economic growth, facilitating trade, and enabling cross-border investment opportunities. Credit Agricole has had a longstanding presence in Egypt positioning itself as a key partner to support Foreign Direct Investment by leveraging our strong European footprint and global network. “

Ms. Virginie Grouselle, Head of Corporate Banking at Crédit Agricole France & Head of Club DME delegation stated that “We were delighted to meet with GAFI and explore Egypt’s promising investment landscape. Mr. Hossam Heiba’s insights on the country’s legislative and procedural reforms and investment incentives are truly encouraging, reflecting a strong commitment to fostering a supportive business environment. We will convey these valuable insights to our clients exploring opportunities in Egypt”