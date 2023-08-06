Amman, Jordan — Al Qudra Al Arabiya for General Trading Company, a part of the Alayyan Group, has announced the arrival of AION Y, an all-electric crossover. This vehicle features a trendy design, high specifications, advanced technology, safety, comfort, and a modern interior and exterior. It also excels in energy efficiency, helping to save on consumption and maintenance costs.

The launch of the AION Y, one of the cars in the AION family, follows the success achieved by its predecessors. The GAC - AION cars not only broke unprecedented sales records in the Chinese market but were also ranked among the best environmentally friendly Chinese electric car models. The GAC Motor brand has been able to maintain its position as a symbol of Chinese quality due to its high specifications. The company’s latest electric car is renowned for its exceptional performance and efficiency. With a powerful electric engine boasting a performance power of 135 kW (181 horsepower) and a torque of 225 Nm, it can cover up to 500 km on a single charge without needing to stop. It is also equipped with an advanced 64 kWh Magazine battery, which offers high performance and a long lifespan. Furthermore, it features an advanced fire protection system and is supported by an extra battery for added reliability.

In addition to its impressive performance, the AION Y stands out for its spacious and modern interior, designed to prioritize the comfort of both the driver and passenger. The luxurious seats are equipped with a cooling and heating system, ensuring a pleasant journey in any weather. The car also boasts a dazzling 14.6-inch screen that supports a wide range of modern applications and navigation systems. It includes features such as a wireless charger, audio and entertainment systems, and a spacious rear trunk for luggage. These features make it an ideal choice for families and long trips. In terms of safety factors, GAC Motor has taken a step further by including a range of advanced features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system, as well as a variety of driver assistance systems available to enhance safety and convenience while driving.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Alayyan, CEO of Al Qudra Al Arabiya for General Trading Company, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the newest addition to the AION family: AION Y. We are excited to introduce this model to the local market and our valued customers, as it offers exceptional efficiency, high performance, and sustainability. The model truly embodies GAC Motor's strategy, which aims to provide products that exemplify the quality and advancement of the Chinese auto industry. It is designed to meet the specifications of a dream car that caters to various tastes, while also prioritizing environmental friendliness. “To enhance the AION Y experience, GAC Jordan offers consumers a 5-year warranty on the car and an 8-year warranty on the battery. The company is dedicated to delivering the best and most up-to-date vehicles to its customers, along with a range of exceptional and premium services. This includes pre-sales, during-sales, and after-sales services, all of which are provided at its showroom located in Building 214 on Mecca Street in Amman. There are also maintenance services available at the maintenance center located in Bayader.

GAC Motor was launched in Jordan in 2015, but its roots can be traced back to the establishment of GAC Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, China, in 1997. From the beginning, the company has truly distinguished itself from its competitors. Its exceptional success can be attributed to its extensive experience in manufacturing cars for globally recognized brands such as Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, and Fiat. The culmination of this journey was the establishment of its very own brand in 2008, dedicated to crafting exceptional performance vehicles and collaborating with a diverse range of international suppliers to source components.