DIHAD and LUISS University: Building Peace Through Humanity and International Cooperation

Rome, Italy – The DIHAD Sustainable Organisation continues to advance its global efforts in strengthening sustainable humanitarian action through the organization of two prominent sessions recently held in the Italian capital, Rome. The first was conducted in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the second in partnership with LUISS University.

DIHAD Strengthens Community Resilience Through the IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Leadership Academy

The DIHAD Sustainable Organisation signed an agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Leadership Academy with a total contribution exceeding USD 100,000. This commitment reaffirms DIHAD’s role as an official partner of the Academy during the global launch of the “Peace” edition, which took place at the IFRC’s Solferino Academy in Rome.

The event brought together a distinguished group of representatives from national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies worldwide, highlighting a shared commitment to supporting youth-led innovation and strengthening community resilience amid increasing global challenges.

The IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Leadership Academy is a global initiative whose efforts have reached more than 2,700,000 people, impacting 10,000 trained innovators through 2,200 supported projects, in 150 countries and 17 languages. This remarkable global footprint reflects the initiative’s expanding reach and its growing impact in advancing sustainable humanitarian innovation.

The DIHAD Sustainable Organisation aims to further support the Academy in strengthening innovation as a strategic tool for achieving sustainable humanitarian impact. This commitment aligns directly with the “Innovation for Humanity” pillar under the DIHAD 2044 Agenda, through targeted investment in youth-led innovation.

The initiative also reinforces the strategic shift in humanitarian action from reactive emergency response toward building long-term, sustainable resilience. Moreover, this partnership underscores the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation’s commitment to equipping the next generation of humanitarian leaders with the skills and capabilities needed to ensure the sustainability and evolution of humanitarian systems worldwide.

On the sidelines of the global launch of the “Peace” edition, the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), hosted a high-level roundtable discussion titled: “We Know Adaptation Is Necessary. Why Is It Still So Hard? Leadership, Innovation and Youth as Conditions for Impact”.

The round table brought together senior officials and international experts in humanitarian and development fields, alongside young innovators and active contributors in social and community sectors.

Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation of humanitarian leaders and providing them with opportunities to translate their ideas into tangible, real-world impact. He added that supporting youth-led initiatives is integral to DIHAD’s strategic goal of shifting from immediate humanitarian response to implementing sustainable solutions, thereby strengthening communities’ capacity to adapt to evolving crises.

The meeting featured several prominent international speakers, including H.E. Mr. Xavier Castellanos Mosquera Under Secretary General for National Society Development and Coordination, The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Mr. Amin Awad, President of the Foundation Council, DCAF Genève Center for Security Governance; Former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine; Senior Fellow, Advanced Leadership Initiative, Harvard University, Drs. Yannick du Pont, Member of the Development Cooperation Committee at the Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs; Founder of Spark, Amsterdam; Michael A. Köhler, Grand Bargain Ambassador; Professor at the College of Europe, Bruges; Former Deputy Director-General, DG ECHO, and Henry Caceres IFRC Limitless Lead, the session was facilitated by: Gintare Guzeciviute and Yeon Park IFRC Solferino Academy staff, Discussions focused on the importance of continuous institutional adaptation and how leadership, organizational culture, and governance shape an organization’s ability to navigate complex and evolving challenges particularly in an increasingly fast-paced and changing global environment. The role of entrepreneurship and emerging leadership models in enhancing institutional adaptability was also highlighted, with an emphasis on the fact that engaging youth in developing local solutions is not merely an option, but a strategic imperative to ensure the sustainability of humanitarian action.

Ambassador AlMadani at a DIHAD+ Strategic Panel Session: “True Peace Begins with Humanity”

In line with these discussions, the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, in collaboration with the School of Government, LUISS University in Rome, hosted a panel discussion titled: “Building Peace Through Humanity – The Role of Development, Diplomacy, and International Cooperation.”

This session was part of the DIHAD+ Global initiative, which aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise among experts and organizations involved in humanitarian relief and development. The initiative seeks to address urgent global humanitarian challenges while delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, achieving significant success in advancing sustainable humanitarian efforts and fostering strategic international collaboration.

The discussion highlighted ways to promote global peace through humanitarian responses to crises, emphasizing the integration of development, diplomacy, and international cooperation to achieve long-term stability. The session brought together experts and specialists in humanitarian action and development who shared best practices and strategies to build more resilient communities capable of confronting global challenges.

His Excellency Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, stated: "True peace begins with embracing the values of humanity and respecting human dignity, by placing the needs of communities at the heart of every decision and response. The success of any development effort or diplomatic initiative depends on our ability to translate principles into practical, actionable commitments and to act with a spirit of shared responsibility to ensure that aid reaches those who need it in an effective and sustainable manner. Through strengthening international cooperation and integrating the roles of governments, institutions, humanitarian organizations, and the private sector, we can build a global system better equipped to meet escalating challenges and deliver faster, more efficient humanitarian responses. Investing in strategic partnerships, sharing expertise, and unifying efforts are the pathways to fostering a more stable and just world, while advancing sustainable development that guarantees security, opportunity, and prosperity for future generations."

The session brought together a distinguished group of international experts, underscoring the pioneering role of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and LUISS Guido Carli University in supporting sustainable humanitarian solutions and promoting international dialogue on peace and development. It highlighted the critical importance of placing people at the center of all international cooperation efforts.

The global achievements of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation in Rome reaffirm its commitment to empowering the next generation of humanitarian leaders and enhancing communities’ capacity to adapt to evolving challenges. The event also emphasized the value of strategic international partnerships for knowledge and experience exchange and showcased the vital role of youth in designing innovative and sustainable solutions to achieve global peace and justice.

About the IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Academy

The IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Academy is a global platform designed to empower youth and local volunteers while developing the next generation of humanitarian leaders. It combines innovation with leadership training, mentorship, peer-to-peer learning, and access to funding for youth-led initiatives, ensuring that ideas are translated into sustainable community impact.

The current “Peace” cohort comes at a critical time, as communities face complex challenges including social divisions, economic difficulties, and weakened social cohesion. It underscores the role of youth as trusted leaders and peacebuilders, capable of fostering dialogue, reducing tensions, and cultivating a culture of peace.

About the DIHAD+ Global Initiative

The DIHAD+ initiative is a global platform that facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise among experts and organizations involved in humanitarian relief and development. Its goal is to address urgent global humanitarian challenges and deliver innovative, sustainable solutions.