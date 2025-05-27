Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In a proud and defining moment for Major Developers, football legend Frank Rijkaard has officially secured a residence at the brand’s landmark seafront development, Manta Bay, located on Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Known across the globe for his legacy as a player and manager, leading teams like FC Barcelona and the Netherlands national squad, Rijkaard is now applying his strategic vision to real estate, choosing Manta Bay for both its elegance and its exceptional investment potential.

Rijkaard’s acquisition stands as a powerful testament to the growing global appeal of Manta Bay, which has already captivated a discerning investor base. His decision follows the footsteps of fellow football legend Francesco Totti, who has also chosen to align with Major Developers by investing in residences within the project.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, expressed his thoughts on this milestone: “We are honoured to welcome Rijkaard to the Manta Bay community. His storied legacy in football, rooted in vision, excellence, and purpose, aligns closely with our own development philosophy. It is incredibly rewarding to see world-class individuals resonate with what we are building on Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah. His trust is a validation of the investment credibility we have worked hard to cultivate.”

As one of the fastest-selling projects on Al Marjan Island, Manta Bay has become synonymous with design-driven living, sweeping Arabian Gulf views, and seamless access to luxury hospitality with the region’s first Sky Pool Beach. With the project nearing full occupancy, investor anticipation is now building around the forthcoming release of Major Developers’ next major venture, poised to raise the bar yet again in Ras Al Khaimah.