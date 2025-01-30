Dubai, UAE: Francorp Middle East, the largest franchise consulting firm in the MENA region, has officially teamed up with Destek, an industry expert in intellectual property (IP) and patent services. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the protection of intellectual property rights within the franchising industry, ensuring that both brands and entrepreneurs can thrive with greater security and innovation.

Focusing on providing comprehensive IP solutions to franchise businesses, the new partnership will ensure that trademarks, patents, and other IP assets are safeguarded throughout the franchising process. Ultimately, this collaboration is expected to provide a more streamlined and effective way for companies to protect their intellectual property as they expand their franchise operations.

“At Francorp Middle East, we understand the importance of securing intellectual property in a franchise system,” said Imad Charaf Eddine, Chairman & CEO, Francorp Middle East. “Teaming up with Destek allows us to offer our clients comprehensive protection, ensuring that their brands and innovations are fully secured in a rapidly growing market.”

Established in 1976, Francorp is one of the world’s largest and oldest franchise consulting firms, operating in over 45 countries. Over the years, Francorp has helped more than 16,000 companies plan their expansion and has developed over 6,000 comprehensive franchise programs.

Similarly, Destek’s team expressed their excitement about the partnership and the value it brings to the franchising sector.

“Our team up with Francorp Middle East represents a significant opportunity to bring our IP expertise to the franchising world,” said Faruk Yamankaradeniz, Chairman of the board, Destek Patent. “We are eager to work alongside Francorp Middle East to offer tailored IP solutions that can protect franchisees and franchisors alike.”

Together, Francorp Middle East and Destek will focus on creating tailored IP strategies for franchise businesses, ensuring that trademarks, patents, and intellectual assets are adequately protected from inception through growth and expansion.

About Francorp Middle East:

Francorp Middle East is a premier franchising firm specializing in helping businesses expand and grow through franchising. With a deep understanding of the local market and international trends, Francorp provides its clients with innovative solutions to navigate the complexities of franchising in the Middle East.

About Destek Patent:

Destek is a leading provider of intellectual property and patent services, offering businesses comprehensive protection for their innovations. With a team of experts in IP law and strategy, Destek helps clients safeguard their intellectual assets, ensuring long-term growth and success.