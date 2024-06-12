Following an exceptional year of recognition in global industry accolades, Four Seasons celebrates with bespoke culinary experiences, highlighting innovative craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to gastronomic excellence.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to set the standard for culinary excellence around the globe, celebrating its latest award wins in style and inviting guests to join in the excitement.

Fresh off the June 5th announcement of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, SÉZANNE, the esteemed French culinary gem nestled within Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, earned the 15th spot on the prestigious list. Earlier this year, SÉZANNE also took the #1 position in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and the distinguished title of Best Restaurant in Japan for 2024.

“Our restaurants and bars are the heartbeat of our hotels. Not only do they enhance the stay experience and foster memorable moments for our guests, they also serve as an anchor to the community, as a place for connection and camaraderie,” says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. “We are so proud of everything our teams around the world have accomplished. Through our consistent pursuit of culinary innovation and a most caring service team, we continue to elevate our brand and drive industry leadership.”

With more Michelin stars across its global portfolio than any other luxury hospitality brand, Four Seasons also debuted two of its latest projects with one Michelin star each in the past year. Pavyllon London*, the first London restaurant from multi-Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno set within Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane received its first star just six months after opening. Auro* located at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, helmed by Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia, was recognized as the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Calistoga, California.

“This industry recognition is the product of our incredibly talented craftspeople across the globe and is a true testament to our team’s commitment to culinary excellence,” says Philipp Blaser, Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage, Four Seasons. “These category-defining restaurants and bars are culinary institutions that drive the industry conversation around tradition, excellence, modernity, and sustainability.”

Four Seasons culinary leadership sparkles under 34 Michelin Stars across 25 restaurants in 20 hotels and resorts around the world. This includes all restaurants at both Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong holding Michelin stars at all restaurants under their roof. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris holds six Michelin stars and one Green Star for sustainability across its landmark restaurants: Le Cinq***, L'Orangerie**, and Le George* Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong holds eight Michelin stars for its exceptional dining establishments: Caprice***, Lung King Heen**, Noi** and Sushi Saito*.

Beyond Michelin stars, Four Seasons boasts a strong presence in an array of highly acclaimed industry awards including 50 Best, La Liste, Black Pearl, Gault Millau, and Wine Spectator among many others.

To view a full list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

Guided by a philosophy of genuine care and service excellence, Four Seasons focuses on creating personal experiences that leave a lasting impact on guests. Across more than 600 dining outlets, guests embark on exquisite culinary journeys, experiencing artfully crafted dishes and unforgettable dining moments.

“Magic at the Table” - A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

This June and July, Four Seasons will host a series of bespoke culinary events and promotions at select restaurants and bars to celebrate culinary excellence. These unique dining experiences will illuminate the personalized service, genuine heart, and culinary artistry that is synonymous with Four Seasons and its talented craftspeople, creating a magical moment personalized for every diner.

Below are some handpicked examples of the distinctive culinary adventures awaiting guests at Four Seasons.

Pelagos on Tour in Greece

Discover the culinary treasures of Greece's lesser-known Aegean islands with Chef Luca Piscazzi's Pelagos On Tour tasting menu from Pelagos at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. This experience is a tribute to the unique flavours and rich culinary traditions of the Cyclades region. Chef Piscazzi and his team invite guests to embark on a journey through the islands, meeting the small-scale farmers and artisans who inspired the menu, and exploring uncharted gastronomic territory together.

Sunset Cruise and Michelin Dining in Hong Kong

Experience a breathtaking Victoria Harbour sunset aboard the Aqualuna Harbour Cruise with Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Then, indulge in an exquisite dining experience at Lung King Heen, the world’s first three-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, featuring an eight-course tasting dinner curated by Chef Chan Yan Tak celebrating the highest expression of modern Cantonese cuisine.

Wine Tasting Dinners in Napa Valley

Celebrate the craftsmanship of Napa Valley's local artisans with Auro's Wine Dinner Series at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. A sensory journey featuring a seven-course prix fixe tasting menu meticulously prepared by Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia, showcasing the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Each dish is thoughtfully paired with a selection of exceptional wines from esteemed partners, creating an unforgettable dining experience that highlights the essence of Napa Valley's terroir and culinary heritage.

To discover more world-class dining experiences at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world visit fourseasons.com/dining and follow #TasteofFS on Instagram to continue exploring.

