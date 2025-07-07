Dubai, UAE – Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai have proudly renewed their prestigious Green Globe Certification, retaining Gold Member status—an elite recognition of excellence in sustainable hospitality.

This milestone reaffirms both properties’ dedication to environmental responsibility and their commitment to integrating sustainability across all aspects of hotel operations.

The Green Globe Certification is a globally respected standard for sustainability performance, specifically designed for the travel and tourism industry. It evaluates properties on more than 380 rigorous criteria, including energy efficiency, waste management, corporate social responsibility, and community engagement.

“Maintaining our Green Globe Gold status is a proud moment for our teams,” said Karolina Paliszewska, General Manager. “It demonstrates our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and reflects the daily efforts made to minimize our environmental impact while delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Aligned with Marriott International’s global sustainability goals, both hotels continue to lead with forward-thinking practices—from energy conservation and water efficiency to eco-conscious partnerships and guest education. Their efforts are not only reducing environmental footprint but also inspiring a culture of sustainability within the wider hospitality industry.

As the tourism sector evolves, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai remain dedicated to driving positive change and shaping a more sustainable future for travel in the UAE and beyond.

About Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes nearly 300 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented, and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban centers, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the

local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews program. To learn more, visit us online and stay connected to Four

Points on Facebook. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards ® ️, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards ® ️, and Starwood Preferred Guest ® ️ (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments & unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.