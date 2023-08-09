‘Children’s Planet’ installation, created from previously used parts from Formula E race cars in Season 8, represents impact of climate change on young people.

Formula E is the first global sports organisation to partner with UNICEF’s global climate fund and nears target of benefitting 3 million children and young people in three years.

UNICEF’s climate programmes, as part of the Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, target those most affected by and at risk of climate change impacts.

Riyadh, Dubai, London – A unique sculpture made from previously used Formula E race car parts is set to be auctioned by the partners. The installation was created to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on young people.

Entitled Children’s Planet, the stunning piece measuring 2.5m in diameter was designed and made by British sculptor, Charles Elliot, using parts of the Formula E GEN2 race cars used in Season 8. It was unveiled at Formula E’s London E-Prix finale of Season 9 in the Championship.

Broken and damaged parts were gifted by all 11 Formula E teams as part of the Formula E Teams Manufacturing Association, with their reuse highlighting the importance of circularity in manufacturing and the teams’ collective support for the championship’s partner, UNICEF.

Formula E, the world’s first sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, was the first international sports organisation to partner with UNICEF to tackle climate change through the support of its Safe and Healthy Environment Fund.

The money raised from the auction will directly contribute to the climate fund which helps create a planet where every child can live in a safe, clean and sustainable environment through providing educational and healthcare schemes that directly benefit those most affected by climate change.

The sculpture depicts an incomplete globe with 11 child-like figures in the centre, representing all teams of the championship while aiming to raise awareness of children and young people being disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change. By positioning them in the centre, the sculpture also highlights the leading role that children and young people play as powerful agents for change.

Since 2021, when Formula E and UNICEF established an innovative partnership, their work has benefited 2.5 million children and young people, through climate change programmes across the world. In 2022 alone, more than 1.8 million children and young people benefited through the partnership.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“This stunning creation showcases the collective effort across the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to support UNICEF’s vital work through its Safe and Healthy Environment Fund. As the world’s leading professional sport combining high-performance and sustainability without compromise, we are proud to be the first sport to partner with UNICEF on climate-related issues.”

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive, The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said:

“Children and young people play a key role in addressing climate-related risks by promoting environmentally sustainable lifestyles and setting an example for their communities; they are at the centre of issues arising from climate change. It is wonderful to see Children’s Planet, position children and young people, in their rightful place, at the centre of the globe, to acknowledge them as active agents, taking action against climate change issues. I would like to thank our partner, Formula E, for helping UNICEF create a cleaner, safer environment.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in Season 10 with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, 13 January 2024 and includes a debut Formula E race on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday, 30 March.

For more images, and a video of the sculpture, please click here.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

About UNICEF:

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

