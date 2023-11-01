Dubai, UAE:– FORM Hotel Dubai, member of the Design Hotels and part of Marriott Bonvoy, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ‘Luxury Art Boutique Hotel’ under the Regional category at the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards Ceremony.

This remarkable achievement signifies a streak of excellence in the domain of global travel and tourism. The great milestone reaffirms FORM Hotel's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and hospitality experiences to its valued guests.

The award for the Luxury Art Boutique Hotel was presented to Josephine Monton-Mseis, the revenue manager of FORM Hotel during the extravagant gala ceremony held at Grand Hyatt in Athens, Greece, on October 28th, followed by a lavish dinner where members and hoteliers across the globe enjoyed the opportunity to network while celebrating the successes of the night.

‘’We are deeply honoured to receive the World Luxury Hotel Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights our dedication to setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry,” said the General Manager, Houssam Mansour. “Attaining the award for the Luxury Art Boutique Hotel in the regional category is a significant milestone and an impactful endorsement that can drive more traffic and bookings to our property. We are committed to continuing our tradition of ensuring memorable experiences for all who choose to stay with us.”

FORM Hotel stands out as the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design Hotels group, featuring timeless design and elements such as custom-designed furniture by contemporary artists. The cosy and lush rooms are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and premium toiletries that elevate the guest experience. In addition, visitors can indulge in a delightful complimentary breakfast during their stay that guarantees the perfect start to their day and a memorable moment thereafter.

Showcasing a variety of amenities, the hotel features a fitness centre, a rooftop area, three distinctive restaurants, and well-equipped meeting facilities. Looking to cool down? Ascend to the rooftop terrace to enjoy a temperature-controlled pool and soak in the stunning panoramic view of Dubai Creek. As if these options weren’t sufficient, visitors can also take advantage of a 25% discount to access the excellent tennis facilities at CF Tennis Academy for lessons or programs.

Established in 2006, the ‘World Luxury Hotel Awards’ is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry, offering international recognition based on votes by guests, travellers and industry players alike. This award recognizes and rewards excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. FORM Hotel emerged as the undisputed champion in its category this year, and the accolade further solidifies the hotel's position as the ultimate destination for adventurous travellers seeking a fusion of comfort and authenticity.

Having been recently recognised with the ‘Luxury World Hotel Award’ for the second time, FORM Hotel remains committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence, sustainability, and unmatched customer service, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories.

For reservations, please call +971 4 317 9000 or email reservations@formhotel.com

