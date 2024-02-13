Careem’s Valentines Day ‘Panic Button’ offers a specially curated date night inclusive of a romantic dinner reservation for two, a premium ride to and from the venue, and flowers and chocolates, all through one tap - or a specially curated meal bundle, flowers, chocolates and gifts to order in.

Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, is here to save Valentine’s Day with an all-in-one date night service for anyone who might have overlooked their romantic plans, available on 14 February.

By tapping Careem’s Valentine's Day ‘Panic Button’, you can lock in a specially curated date night inclusive of a romantic dinner reservation for two, a premium ride to and from the venue, along with flowers and chocolates, all for AED 1,800. Careem DineOut has secured Valentine's reservations at the hottest restaurants in Dubai, some of which have been booked out for weeks. Restaurants include Reif Kushiyaki, Brasserie Boulud, Folly, and Virgin Izakaya.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Food at Careem, said: "Valentine's Day is about celebrating love and Careem is dedicated to making it special for everyone. We're thrilled to offer our customers a convenient last-minute Valentine’s Day service with a tap of our ‘Panic Button’. No need to stress about making a last minute reservation at Dubai’s most popular restaurants, creating a romantic experience at home, or ordering roses, chocolates or gifts. Our ‘Panic Button’ brings together the many conveniences of the Careem Everything App to ensure that even the most spontaneous romantics can enjoy a memorable experience with their loved ones.”

For those who prefer a cozy night at home, Careem is offering exclusive Valentine's Day curated menus to order in. You can order delicious meal bundles for two through Careem Food along with flowers,chocolates and gifts through Quik Groceries. Customers can also enjoy a romantic couples massage within the comfort of their own home by booking through Careem Salon and Spa.

If Valentine’s day caught you off guard, save your night by downloading or opening the Careem app and selecting the Valentines Day ‘Panic Button’ on the app home screen.

