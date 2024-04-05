Abu Dhabi: Ford Motor Company’s International Markets Group President, Kay Hart, inaugurated the new impressive state-of-the-art Premier Motors’ Ford & Lincoln showrooms and service center in Al Ain.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Dr Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Director; Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director; Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer; Helal Hanei Omar, Senior Vice President, Ford & Lincoln Sales; Mona Hasan Sadoun, Vice President, Customer Experience & Marketing, Al Tayer Motors, and Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East.

The showrooms are part of the official Al Ain Ford and Lincoln distributor Premier Motors’ massive 157,000 square feet 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) facility on Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awwal St in Al Ain.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kay to this facility, which is designed to provide world-class automotive ownership experiences for our customers in Al Ain and delight them with the top-notch vehicle line-up from one of the world’s most celebrated automotive brands,” said Ashok Khanna. “In addition to providing distinctive vehicles, Al Ain customers now have access to Ford’s best-in-class service experience, which is based on maintaining an always-on relationship and an ever-improving user experience.”

Kay Hart said, “Our distributor partner, Al Tayer Motors, is fully committed to delivering an exceptional automotive experience for our customers. The new Ford and Lincoln state-of-the-art facility reflects our shared dedication to providing the very best service both in Al Ain, and right across the UAE.

“The opening of this facility is further testament to the continued vital role played by the UAE, Gulf, and wider Middle East in Ford International Markets Group’s growth strategy. With this region’s incredible transformation set to continue, Ford remains laser-focused on delivering quality must-have products, services and experiences for our customers.”

The showrooms, meticulously planned and designed as per the latest international Ford Signature and Lincoln Vitrine guidelines, have dedicated areas for displaying approved pre-owned cars. They are equipped with new vehicle configuration areas, as well as branded goods and accessories displays. Specially designated celebration bays for customers taking delivery of their vehicles help make the beginning of new journeys memorable, as customers drive away with their new vehicles. In readiness to display electric vehicles (EV), the new showrooms have the necessary infrastructure to charge EVs.

The Ford showroom has 16 vehicles on display. All new vehicles are available with five years or 100,000 kilometres warranty and service contract. In addition, the showroom also has five Ford Approved vehicles. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 164-point check-up and comes with a two-year service contract and warranty as well as a 15-day exchange promise.

The Lincoln showroom has four new vehicles as well as two Lincoln Certified vehicles displayed. All new vehicles are available with five years or 100,000 kilometres warranty and service contract. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 200-point premium inspection and is available with a two-year service contract, Lincoln Certified warranty, Lincoln history guarantee as well as a 15-day exchange promise.

The 62,000 plus square feet service facility includes a service centre with 16 service bays for Ford & Lincoln, and a body shop with 13 dedicated service bays. The Spare Parts centre covers an area of over 8,400 square feet and is stocked with all necessary parts to meet be able to assist the service centre with their requirements.

Environmentally friendly technologies have been used the water, air conditioning and lighting systems throughout the entire facility.

