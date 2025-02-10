Record number of units sold marks Ford Middle East’s best performance since 2016.

Upcoming launches of the new Expedition, first-ever Mustang Mach-E and Territory Hybrid highlight Ford's commitment to a refreshed product lineup and electrified future in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ford Middle East celebrated a remarkable year in 2024, achieving its best sales performance since 2016, with unit’s sales more than double compared to 2022. The success is attributed to substantial market share gains in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Ford's largest market in the region, Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ford Middle East has secured its position among the top five Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) by sales volume.

"One of the primary reasons behind our stellar performance in attracting new customers to the Ford brand is the launch of new products across various segments and the outstanding efforts of our distributor partners, who consistently excel in understanding and meeting the diverse needs of our customers. This accomplishment is a true testament to our partnership and shared commitment to exceeding our customer experience, underscoring the effectiveness of our regional strategy, which is built on a diverse portfolio of nameplates sourced globally," said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East.

The remarkable 25% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth experienced by Ford Middle East in 2024 significantly outpaced market growth, highlighting the strong appeal of Ford's product lineup with customers across the region. The UAE contributed significantly to the impressive regional growth, achieving an outstanding 65% year-on-year increase in sales, with the Territory, Everest, and Ranger leading the charge. In Saudi Arabia, sales climbed by 16% year-on-year, with the Taurus leading in volume, followed by the Territory, and Everest. Meanwhile, in Kuwait, with an 11% year-on-year increase, the Territory claimed the top spot, the F-150 came in second, and the Taurus secured the third position.

Emerging as Ford's top-selling vehicles in the region in terms of volume were the Territory, Taurus, and Everest, each contributing significantly to the company's overall success. The Ford Territory, a popular SUV known for its spaciousness and family-friendly features, which saw 35% YoY growth, continues to dominate in its segment, while Taurus, Ford's flagship sedan, offers a blend of comfort, technology, and refined styling, appealing to discerning customers.

The Ford Everest, a capable and versatile SUV, catering to adventurous individuals and families seeking off-road capability and a premium driving experience has been a huge success in Middle Eastern markets making it a prominent nameplate in its segment.

Emphasising the strength of Ford's lineup, demand for Ford Performance vehicles continues to grow, with the Middle East being the only home to all three Raptor models — the F-150, Bronco, and Ranger — while the legendary Mustang continues to lead the segment, demonstrating Ford Middle East’s diversified stable and having a car to suit every lifestyle its customers love and connect to.

Ford Middle East’s fleet division also enjoyed an exceptional year. The Transit Cargo Van and Ambulance made a considerable impact in the commercial vehicle segment, doubling growth and mirroring their global success in the region.

The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is also reflected in a significant improvement in its brand Net Promoter Score (NPS). The NPS, a key metric for measuring customer loyalty and advocacy, soared by 10 points in 2024 – a substantial increase that highlights Ford Middle East’s dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences and building strong relationships with its customers in the region.

"The 10-point increase in our Brand NPS is a clear indication that we are not only meeting but exceeding our customers' expectations through the unwavering commitment from our distributor partners," added Ravichandran. "And with our exciting upcoming product lineup, including the first-ever Mustang Mach-E, Territory Hybrid, as well as the new Expedition, we are confident in delivering even greater value and experiences to our customers this year.”

Ford’s promise to deliver products customers want and need, is further reinforced by significant investments in the region, such as the recently inaugurated Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Dubai South, UAE which is already streamlining parts availability and enhancing service levels directly benefitting customers.

To elevate the ownership experience even higher, Ford Middle East successfully launched FordPass in the UAE and is on track for introduction to our Saudi Arabian customers later this year, enabling access to vehicle features such as remote start and vehicle diagnostic information seamlessly on their mobile phones.

