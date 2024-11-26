Al Jazirah vehicles Agencies in Saudi Arabia takes first place in the competition that highlights technician talent and dedication

Competing technicians took on a series of challenges testing diagnostic skills, problem-solving, and hands-on abilities, saw teams from six markets compete

The event held in Dubai, attended by more than 100 spectators, showcased the crucial role and incredible skill of Ford technicians across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Taking centerstage at Ford Middle East’s "Technician of the Year" competition, held at the Al Tayer PDI Centre in Jebel Ali, were the top three winners for 2024 representing Ford distributors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Emerging victorious after a display of remarkable precision and deep knowledge under pressure, was Shihab Chanmpilly Azeez of Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies, Saudi Arabia. Second place was awarded to Hassan Ali of Almana Motors, Qatar, who impressed judges with his methodical approach and calm demeanor in high-stress situations; and securing third place by demonstrating quick thinking and strong problem-solving skills was Sarath Babu from Alghanim Motors, Kuwait.

The competition, witnessed by more than 100 spectators, brought together Ford’s best service teams from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, all showcasing the remarkable skill, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence that defines Ford technicians across the Middle East.

Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East, said: “Our technicians are the true backbone of our operations, ensuring that our vehicles deliver the performance, reliability, and safety our customers expect. This competition is not just a showcase of their technical skills, but a testament to their unwavering hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. They are the unsung heroes who keep our customers on the road, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

The annual competition – a celebration of the camaraderie, shared experiences, and mutual respect that unite Ford’s extended family of partners and stakeholders – highlights the crucial role technicians play in today’s automotive world, where mastering complex systems, embracing innovation, and continuously adapting to new challenges are essential.

In competing for the title, technicians, alongside their coaches, tackled a series of demanding challenges – timed tasks, team-based scenarios, and tests mirroring the real-world situations technicians face daily – designed to test their diagnostic skills, problem-solving abilities, and hands-on expertise.

Nicolas Lory, FCSD Director, Middle East, added: “The Middle East is a dynamic environment and provides an inspiring backdrop for celebrating the exceptional talent and dedication of our technicians, who are essential to delivering the Ford promise of quality and performance. The level of skill, commitment, and technical knowledge demonstrated by each team that took part in the Technician of the Year was truly impressive and their success reflects the passion and expertise we see daily across the region.”

Recognizing that its technicians are the heart of its commitment to delivering exceptional service, Ford’s “Technician of the year” competition serves as a powerful reminder of the talent and dedication that drives the company forward, and a celebration of the vital contributions of those technicians across the Middle East.

