The leaders represent 40 nationalities, with Lebanon dominating with 12 executives.

Regional heads of Microsoft, Visa, and Mastercard make up the top three.

Dubai, U.A.E. – Forbes Middle East has revealed the twelfth edition of its flagship Global Meets Local ranking, spotlighting the regional heads of the top multinational corporations that have expertly steered the distinctive MENA business environment, leaving a lasting impact on the region's economic transformation and global integration.

To compile this list, Forbes Middle East analyzed the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list, focusing on companies with significant operations in the MENA region. The top-ranking executives from their regional headquarters were then evaluated based on factors such as the impact and scope of their role, sustainability and CSR initiatives, business size, personal achievements, and public recognition.

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President & President – Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, secured the coveted top spot. In April 2024, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment into Abu Dhabi’s G42, with plans to establish a $1 billion fund for developers to boost AI skills in the region. Andrew Torre, Regional President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for Visa, and Dimitrios Dosis, President—Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMEA) at Mastercard, round up the top three entries.

The 2024 ranking features 104 outstanding executives leading the regional offices of 100 Forbes Global 2000 companies. The listees hail from 40 different nationalities. Lebanon tops the ranking with 12 executives, followed by India with eight, and the U.K. and France with seven each.

Among the 100 companies, 55% are based in the U.S., with the remainder spread across 15 other countries. These companies span 30 sectors, illustrating the pivotal role that multinational corporations play in diversifying the region’s economies. The technology sector leads with 19 entries, followed by nine pharmaceutical companies and seven automotive firms. Six different sectors are alone represented in the top 10.

Investments in accessible education have gained traction and become a central focus among the executives featured in this year’s ranking. In 2023, Yasser Abdul Malak launched Nestlé Middle East’s Nestlé Academy as part of a $1.9 billion initiative aimed at empowering Saudi talent, aligning with Saudi’s Vision 2030. Similarly, Intel Corp’s Taha Khalifa introduced Intel Corp’s digital literacy program, Intel Skills for Innovation, across the Middle East. Targeting women specifically, Oracle’s Leopoldo Boado Lama and Nick Redshaw launched the ‘sAIdaty’ initiative in January, in partnership with the Dubai Business Women Council, to enhance AI skills among women.

Beyond education, several companies have been accelerating digital transformation in the region through significant projects and initiatives. For instance, in March 2024, IBM announced a plan to invest over $200 million in talent and infrastructure for a new IBM software lab in Riyadh. In May 2024, Google rolled out new AI Gemini models and other features, introducing the advanced Arabic version of Gemini Advanced.

Global Meets Local 2024 – Top 10

Samer Abu-Ltaif

Company: Microsoft

Designation: Corporate Vice President & President – Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa

Nationality: Lebanese

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

Andrew Torre

Company: Visa

Designation: Regional President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Nationality: American

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

Dimitrios Dosis

Company: Mastercard

Designation: President – Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Nationality: German

Sector: Technology

John (Mick) Nicholson; Joseph Rank

Company: Lockheed Martin

Designation: Nicholson: CEO – Middle East; Rank: CEO – Saudi Arabia & Africa

Nationality: Americans

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Aerospace

Kami Viswanathan

Company: FedEx

Designation: President – Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa

Nationality: Indian

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Logistics

Kuljit Ghata-Aura

Company: Boeing

Designation: President – Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia

Nationality: British

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Aerospace

Yasser Abdul Malak

Company: Nestlé Middle East

Designation: Chairman and CEO – MENA

Nationality: Lebanese

Global Headquarters: Switzerland

Sector: Food and Beverages

Guy Hutchinson

Company: Hilton

Designation: President – Middle East & Africa

Nationality: British

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Hotels and Hospitality

Johannes Hummer

Company: Vodafone

Designation: Regional Head of Middle East, Africa, Caucasus & Central Asia

Nationality: Austrian

Global Headquarters: U.K.

Sector: Telecommunications

Anthony Nakache

Company: Google

Designation: Managing Director – MENA

Nationality: French

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

