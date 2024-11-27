The list features 31 personalities with a collective following of over 107 million on Instagram.

Musicians lead with six entries, closely followed by creatives in TV and film.

The list features actors Ahmed Dash and Ahmed Malek, as well as influencers Nareen Amara and Osama Marwah.

Nour Naeem, known as ‘Nour Stars,’ has the highest following at 15.6 million.

At 13 years old, Jordanian chef Raneem Zubaidi, is the youngest individual on the list.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has unveiled a list of ‘Digital Stars Under 30 By Instagram,’ showcasing the region’s most active young talent who have become brand ambassadors, trendsetters, and cultural icons. The list focuses on the creators’ Instagram presence and has been created in collaboration with Meta Middle East.

To compile the list, individuals were assessed based on engagement rates, content relevance, diversity, and overall performance on Instagram as of November 2024. Candidates were required to be aged 29 or under as of December 31, 2023, reside in the MENA region, and be active in one of Meta’s key content verticals.

The 2024 selection of 31 influential figures spans 13 sectors, from food and fashion to diversity and inclusion. Musicians top the list with six listees, followed closely by figures from TV and film with five entries. The list represents nine Arab nations; Egyptians lead with six individuals followed by Jordanians with five. Cumulatively, this entertaining cohort has amassed a total follower count exceeding 107 million. Iraqi-American content creator Noor Naem, known as "Noor Stars," boasts the highest following at 15.6 million. She is an entrepreneur and the host of the 'Stars Podcast.' The youngest listee, 13-year-old Jordanian chef Raneem Zubaidi, rose to fame with videos of her cooking alongside her family and now serves as a brand ambassador for Baladna Eggs.

These creators are using their influence to amplify social and humanitarian causes. For example, in September 2024, Yara Bou Monsef launched a campaign to build homes for displaced families in Lebanon. Similarly, in October, celebrity chef Abir El Saghir initiated the "Cook for Lebanon with Abir" campaign to provide daily meals for those in need. In March, vlogger Raghda Taleen Kouyoumdjian partnered with the Dubai Government's Mothers' Endowment campaign to promote educational support. Actor Ahmed Dash, known for his advocacy on critical issues, was appointed as an ambassador of UNICEF's "Shabab Balad" initiative by the UN in Egypt in 2022.

Click here for the full list.

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit 2024 will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 10-11. To find out more and secure your place, click here.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek – basma@forbesmiddleeast.com