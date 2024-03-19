In line with its commitment to social responsibility, the International Medical Center (IMC) is honored to be chosen once again as the medical partner for the Ramadaniyat Promenade events at the Jeddah Art Promenade, nestled along the picturesque waterfront of Jeddah. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan and the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, IMC will be dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare services to all visitors, marking the second consecutive year of this festive collaboration and further reinforcing IMC's dedication to community well-being.

Jeddah's waterfront is witnessing the presence of dedicated medical teams, fully equipped and prepared to provide healthcare support to all participants during the events. They ensure a prompt response to any emergency situation that may arise, and to achieve this, careful consideration has been given to selecting strategic locations for medical team focal points both within and around the event area, ensuring accessibility for all attendees. IMC aims to deliver the highest standard of care, with the capability to respond swiftly and effectively to any medical needs, ensuring emergency response performance within seconds.

Additionally, IMC has equipped its medical teams with state-of-the-art equipment to effectively handle emergency cases. To ensure swift assistance within the bustling event areas, modern golf carts have been deployed for efficient transport. Moreover, stationed ambulances are strategically positioned to fulfill their role promptly, minimizing response times and maximizing efficiency.

Furthermore, an emergency hotline has been established to facilitate seamless communication between the management of the medical teams responsible for event security and the management of the International Medical Center. This ensures that the medical teams can promptly access any additional support required, aligning with the highest international standards upheld by IMC, drawing upon its distinguished experience in healthcare.

It is noteworthy that the International Medical Center's continued involvement as a medical partner for the second consecutive year underscores a series of successful community engagements aimed at providing healthcare for event attendees. These participations align closely with the objectives of the International Medical Center, which is dedicated to promoting human wellness in our beloved country. Whether through sports activities for physical wellness or entertainment events for mental wellness, IMC remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the overall well-being of individuals in our society.

