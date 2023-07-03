Amman, Jordan: STS today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Haitham Alian, General Manager, Microsoft Licensing & Training at STS said: "We are extremely proud to be Microsoft's partner of the year in Jordan for the fifth time. this recognition ensures our positioning as the trusted choice for our partners and clients and reflects STS’s capability and fortitude to deliver the best value services from our position as a leading regional company that is always determined on adopting innovation and the highest standards of quality in designing and implementing advanced and reliable solutions, in addition to our constant commitment to meet the various needs of our customers to the fullest.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

STS was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Jordan.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 2023. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About STS

Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), Jordan’s leading ICT and Digital Transformation solutions provider, through its bold leadership, innovation and long field expertise since 1989, is confidently contributing to the digital transformation scene in the kingdom and the region. STS’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless Digital Transformation journey to its clients, and has expanded its offerings to embrace digital infrastructure containing advanced cloud solutions and managed services, cyber security offerings that is backed up with an advanced security operations center (STS SOC), training and licensing. Likewise, STS constantly strives to elevating digital experience throughout its offerings ranging from digital customer experience, digital workplace solutions and business intelligence BI services.



Through its long-standing partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and multiple others, STS continues to serve multiple industries in financial, governmental, health, educational, telecommunications, and other commercial sectors in the MENA region.



