A treat for football fans in the Middle East, MetaTerrace, the metaverse-based nightlife lounge in Dubai, will host footballer Dani Alves as he unveils his NFT project in collaboration with luxurious watchmaker Backes & Strauss and NFT & Metaverse consultant ColossalBit.

Dubai, UAE: ColossalBit, a Dubai-based consulting, advisory, design, and development company for cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs and Metaverse, has announced that the legendary footballer Dani Alves will visit Dubai for the launch of his NFT project at the city’s happening nightlife joint, MetaTerrace. The much-anticipated launch is scheduled for 28th June 2022.

Daniel Alves da Silva, popularly known as Dani Alves, is a Brazilian footballer known for his illustrious time at Football Club Barcelona. A prolific defender who predominantly plays at the right-back position, Dani Alves boasts over 43 trophies and over 1,000 professional games — the highest achievement in contemporary football, not even matched by a top football player like Messi.

To celebrate his illustrious career, British luxury watchmaker Backes & Strauss (B&S) has launched its own Alves Trophy Collection comprising 43 exquisite timepieces. This collection commemorates every trophy that the famed footballer has won during a professional career that has spanned 22 years with 6 major football clubs and his national team - starting with his first major trophy with football club Bahia, then moving onto Barcelona, Juventus and PSG, and extending all the way to the Tokyo Olympics Gold that he won with the Brazil National Team.

Founded in 1789, the Backes & Strauss is the world’s oldest diamond company. The luxury British watchmaker is partnering with Dubai-based ColossalBit to launch the NFT drop of the Alves Trophy Collection. “This is one of the most exciting projects Backes & Strauss has ever embarked on,” said Backes & Strauss CEO Vartkess Knadjian. “Growing up in Ethiopia, I developed a love for the beautiful game, becoming a lifelong supporter of Manchester United.”

Launched by ColossalBit and located in the Central Park Towers of DIFC, MetaTerrace is a one-of-a-kind lounge-restaurant converging the digital and physical worlds, in line with the principle of the metaverse. Attendees will be able to visit MetaTerrace and get to experience a Virtual Room dedicated to Dani Alves, where all his Trophies and Luxury Watches are showcased.

“Footballers do not come bigger than Dani Alves, who, at 38, continues to defy age with supreme athleticism. We are honoured to collaborate with him and Backes & Strauss, a diamantaire who boasts unparalleled craftsmanship and pedigree, as they kick off their NFT journey at MetaTerrace. It’s an exciting moment, for the world of crypto and Dubai as a launchpad,” said Christian Chalfoun, Co-Founder and CTO of ColossalBit.

In the words of Dani Alves, “This collection is to celebrate the 43 wonderful memories of each trophy I won so far in my footballing career. Starting with Bahia in Brazil in 2002 and finishing with the unique Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. I am personally inviting you to be part of my history - choose the watch that brings you the most vivid memories of these 43 different victories.”

The Alves Trophy NFT Watch Collection will be sold in three variants: Premium, Fractionalized, and Regular NFTs.

Premium NFT - a 1 of 1 NFT, that provides ownership of the real watch. The price of this NFT equals to the watch price (38 watches = 38 NFTs). Ownership of this NFT will give holders the ownership of the real physical watch as well as more perks and benefits like a Backes & Strauss (B&S) digital book with the holder’s name and Certificate of Authenticity; and an exclusive B&S watch box signed by Dani Alves. The NFT holders will be able to attend the event on the 28th of June at MetaTerrace where Dani Alves himself will be handing over the watch to them.

Fractionalized NFT - where 5 of the 43 watches that Dani Alves chose will be sold in fractions, which will provide an opportunity to football and Dani Alves fans to own the NFT of a piece of the watch instead of spending on the price of the full watch. There will be 750 fractional NFTs distributed over 5 watches, 150 fractional NFT per watch. The NFT holder will benefit from holding a piece of one of these prestigious timepieces, the market for which has been on a steady rise recently, as well as enjoy many other benefits like discount at B&S shop and MetaTerrace; signed books and Aluminium plate; privilege access to Dani Alves Room in the Metaverse, as well as exclusive access to future upcoming NFT drops.

Normal NFT - A total of 1,482 NFTs will provide holders, fans and NFT collectors with very exciting and attractive offers and benefits like exclusive signed t-shirt, ball and a hat by Dani Alves, as well as the possibility to meet Dani Alves at MetaTerrace and to get invited to visit the B&S workshop in Geneva (flights and accommodations not included)

For each NFT type, there will be unique added benefits that appeal to watch collectors and football fans alike. All the information about the NFT drop as well as detailed Terms and Conditions can be found on the NFT shop website provided by ColossalBit. (https://nft.backesandstrauss.com/)

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Backes & Strauss to commemorate the Dani Alves Trophy Watch Collection, turn it into an NFT drop, and launch it here at MetaTerrace,” said Ciro Arianna, Co-Founder and CEO of ColossalBit & MetaTerrace, who is known for his purchase of the infamous NFT of S.T. Dupont pen that once belonged to football legend Diego Armando Maradona. The company’s portfolio also includes the world’s first augmented reality NFT mural called ‘Future NFT Dubai’ and the world’s first NFT for a 6 Michelin star dining event!

