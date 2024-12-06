Partnership, which will see Foodics bolster entrepreneurs in the popular TV show, strengthens the presence of Saudi startups both regionally and globally

‘This partnership stems from our commitment to empower innovative entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector and our dedication to contribute positively to the communities where Foodics operates’ – Ahmad Al-Zaini, co-founder & CEO, Foodics

Riyadh, Foodics, a leading restaurant management and fintech solutions provider, has announced its collaboration as the official technology partner for the renowned TV show Million Pound Menu.

The program, dedicated to food entrepreneurs, allows participants to pitch their concepts to prominent investors in hopes of securing funding. Million Pound Menu will soon air for the first time in the Middle East on MBC Egypt and the Shahid streaming platform.

Through this sponsorship, Foodics will empower participating entrepreneurs with advanced technological solutions to manage their businesses efficiently. This includes providing access to its restaurant management solutions (RMS), offering comprehensive solutions for order management, inventory control, and sales tracking, helping them improve order accuracy and minimize errors during the investor trials.

Ahmad Al-Zaini, Co-founder and CEO of Foodics, said: “This partnership stems from our commitment to empower innovative entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector and our dedication to contribute positively to the communities where Foodics operates. Using Foodics' advanced systems ensures that participants will be able to manage their businesses with ease and flexibility, while our collaboration also strengthens the position of Saudi companies, especially startups, and their presence on a regional and global scale.”

Ahmad Luxor, Co-founder and CEO of Innovative Media Production (IMP), the production company behind Million Pound Menu, said: “This partnership aligns with our vision of supporting the restaurant sector in the region through dynamic, forward-thinking initiatives. Contestants will receive training on Foodics' systems, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and attract further investment.”

Foodics recently secured $170 million in a funding round backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) through Sanabil Investments, demonstrating investor confidence in Foodics' leadership and its ambition to be a Saudi-born global powerhouse.

About Foodics:

Foodics is the leading restaurant and payment tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their businesses. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 2.5 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in the Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

About Million Pound Menu:

The Million Pound Menu program is an innovative program held for the first time in Egypt and the Middle East, offering an exceptional opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B sector. Whether they are already established restaurants or new projects wishing to open, this program provides a competitive platform for participants to present their ideas and business plans to a group of prominent investors in this sector. The goal is to help these entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and develop their projects by obtaining the necessary funding and support.

It is worth noting that the original version of this program in the United Kingdom achieved great success, as it helped many entrepreneurs develop their innovative ideas and achieve their goals. This is what makes this Egyptian program an important opportunity for participants, to benefit from previous experiences and successes achieved in the British version.