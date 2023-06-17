Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has celebrated Today inaugurating its direct route between Jeddah and the Sphinx International Airport in Cairo, with three weekly flights on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting from June 16, 2023, expanding its destination network in Egypt to 5 airports, two of them are in the Egyptian capital, and providing more options for travellers from Umrah performers and visitors between the two brotherly countries.

Senior officials from flynas and Jeddah Airports Company attended the inauguration celebration, marking the maiden non-stop flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport to Sphinx International Airport, and a reception for the flight was also held in Cairo, which included a “Water Salute” for the plane upon landing and gifts distribution to passengers in the arrival hall, with the participation of representatives from flynas and Sphinx International Airport.

As the first Saudi carrier to operate non-stop flights to the second international airport in Cairo, flynas will add another direct route to the airport from Riyadh in July as part of the expansion plan launched early last year under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in line with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists, and to increase the number of international destinations connected to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

flynas already operates more than 100 weekly direct flights between Egypt and the Kingdom as the leading Saudi LCC connects the two countries with direct flights from 5 Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Al-Ula to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Hurghada.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.