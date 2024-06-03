Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced the list of its destinations for the 2024 summer season, which included the city of El-Alamein on the North Coast of Egypt for the first time, with outbound flights taking off from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, providing various options for flynas guests through its growing international flight network.

As of June, flynas summer destinations list for this year will feature Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Trabzon in Turkey, the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, as well as Batumi in Georgia, Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Salalah in Oman, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and El-Alamein in Egypt, the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, the Albanian capital of Tirana, the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, the Austrian capital of Vienna and Salzburg in Austria as well.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-