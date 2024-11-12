Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby: This milestone marks a significant step forward in our vision, opening up new possibilities for brands to engage with audiences in a smart, impactful, and unique way.”

Flyby, a UAE-based technology and advertising company, has launched mobile digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising on the roads of Abu Dhabi.

This significant milestone allows Flyby to offer its Smart Delivery Boxes and related technology in the Emirate.

Flyby transforms every delivery bike into a cloud-enabled digital billboard, with flexible, location-aware ad spaces that reach consumers in ways traditional advertising cannot.

Making Every View Count

Flyby’s Smart Delivery Boxes enable the delivery of ads at eye level, in front and beside drivers on the road, capturing attention and impressions in real-time.

Flyby ads can be seen in:

Low Ad-Saturation Areas: Areas with less exposure to OOH advertising, where Flyby ads stand out.

High Foot Traffic Zones: Locations with a steady stream of foot traffic, such as in front of commercial and residential towers, restaurants, and conference venues.

"We’re thrilled to finally be on the roads in Abu Dhabi," said Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby. "This milestone marks a significant step forward in our vision, opening up new possibilities for brands to engage with audiences in a smart, impactful, and unique way."

Positive Reception from Advertisers

Among the first advertisers in Abu Dhabi are media agencies, fintech companies, and restaurants. Early adopters have responded positively, underscoring Flyby’s unique value proposition and potential for scalable growth.

Engineered in Germany specifically for the UAE market and featuring three high-contrast LED displays, Flyby’s Smart Delivery Box allows brands to book ads that dynamically move with delivery bikes.

Currently operating in Abu Dhabi, Flyby is soon set to expand to the Emirate of Dubai.

Learn more at flyby.global - https://flyby.global/

