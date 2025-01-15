Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Fly Khiva Group, the Uzbekistan-based private airline, has announced Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), as its exclusive general sales agent (GSA) in the country. The partnership highlights the growing significance of Saudi Arabia as a primary market for Fly Khiva, as both parties align to meet the needs of travellers to the Kingdom.

With Fly Khiva set to operate its maiden flight to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in January 2025, the Kingdom is all set to welcome more Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from the Central Asian country. The strategic partnership showcases Uzbekistan's prominence as a source market for religious tourism, and the newly launched flight service facilitates easy and direct access to the Holy Land.

Almosafer’s robust market presence and reach in Saudi Arabia will help Fly Khiva expand its operations in the region and ensure seamless service for passengers. Almosafer will leverage its Destination Management Company, Discover Saudi, and its Hajj & Umrah tour operator, Mawasim, to boost Fly Khiva’s sales across the Kingdom.

Dilshod Hodjaev, CEO of Fly Khiva, said about the partnership, "We look forward to offering our passengers exceptional travel experiences through this exciting new collaboration. Almosafer’s market expertise and technological prowess will enable us to reach newer markets and offer a seamless experience for all.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We believe strategic alliances are key to the success of our travel journey and are excited to welcome Fly Khiva to our portfolio of esteemed partners to enable an increase in air connectivity for Uzbek pilgrims seeking to visit the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah.”

The airline is set to deploy a Boeing 757-300, equipped with spacious seats and an advanced entertainment system for the newly launched Jeddah sector. Almosafer's partnership with Fly Khiva reinforces its commitment to improving connectivity and making travel to and from Saudi Arabia easier.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Fly Khiva

"Fly Khiva" is a private airline company founded in 2021. It aims to develop passenger, cargo, and business aviation and operate domestic and international flights.

Having a mission to provide safe, high-quality and efficient air transportation services and to promote the airline’s image as a responsible and reliable partner in both domestic and international markets, “Fly Khiva” obtained the Airline Operator’s Certificate on February 23, 2024.

Currently, Fly Khiva is operating 4 flights in a week transporting cargo from Hong Kong (HKG) to Liege, Belgium (LGG) with an aircraft Boeing 767 - 300 BCF as well as performing passenger flights with an aircrafts Boeing B757-300 accordingly.

Our goal is to establish long-term cooperation with clients, expand and diversify the fleet of aircraft to offer different transportation capacities for various clients, thus covering a larger segment of the transport and logistics business and providing the best comprehensive service packages at flexible prices.