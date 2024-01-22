Dubai, UAE: Fitness First, a global leader in health and fitness, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest club, Fitness First DAMAC Hills. This exclusive ladies-only club marks a significant milestone in Fitness First's commitment to providing unparalleled fitness experiences tailored for women.

Located in the vibrant community of DAMAC Hills, in DAMAC Mall, the new Fitness First venue stands out as a premium boutique club designed exclusively for women with a passion for health and wellness. The club's key features include:

A fully stocked cardio area

Strength training equipment

Free weights

A freestyle area

A multipurpose Group Exercise Studio

A world-class spin studio

Reform Pilates

A dedicated box Zone

Luxurious changing facilities

A relaxing members’ lounge

Booty Zone

Premium Quality and Personalised Fitness:

Fitness First DAMAC Hills boasts premium equipment and the latest fitness innovations. With over 90 group exercise classes each month, including TRX, Swing Yoga, Zumba, Pilates Reformer, Spin, Boxing, Les Mills, Belly Dance, and a selection of signature classes, members have a wide variety of options to personalise their fitness journey.

The club provides a dedicated booty zone with innovative equipment from Booty Builder, accompanied by personal training led by internationally accredited experts. An Instagrammable members' lounge offers complimentary tea and coffee, fostering a community-focused ambience. Complemented by luxurious changing areas and free Wi-Fi, this space is designed to elevate your fitness experience.

Members also receive access to exclusive benefits, including a welcome kit and two complimentary personal training consultations to kickstart their fitness journey, as well as free parking for added convenience. Additionally, members will get access to the Good Vibes app, unlocking exclusive offers from over 700 partners.

Designed by Women, for Women:

Fitness First DHL embodies a women-centered approach, emphasising a boutique club experience with a focus on premium quality, personalised fitness, and luxurious amenities. The club is meticulously designed by women, for women, ensuring a welcoming and supportive environment for all fitness levels.

Community-Focused and Convenient:

The location caters to residents in DAMAC Hills, Mudon, Arabella, Remraam, Mira, Mira Oasis, Town Square, Sustainable City, Layan, Al Waha, and Studio City, among others. Fitness First DHL is not just a fitness destination; it's a hub for like-minded women to socialise, prioritise wellness, and engage in a healthy lifestyle.

Join the Fitness Revolution:

To celebrate the grand opening, Fitness First DHL invites ladies in the community to join the fitness revolution. Experience the latest fitness innovations and a sense of community at Fitness First DAMAC Hills. For more information, visit Fitness First DAMAC Hills.

Empower your fitness journey with Fitness First DAMAC Hills – where wellness meets exclusivity.

ABOUT FITNESS FIRST

Fitness First Middle East is one of the region’s leading health and fitness brands, owned and operated by Landmark Group, a leading retail organisation in the Middle East and India, with over 50 clubs across 40 locations in the Middle East located in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. The brand offers world-class amenities including best-in-class equipment, free group exercise classes and personal training by internationally accredited fitness professionals.

Fitness First is proud to bring the latest innovation in the fitness industry to its members including , JUMP, TUFF, BOX, Fitness First Tri, Swim Academy, MYZONE, Hydro, Pound, , Rush, Hot Yoga, Reformer Pilates and many more. As well as the best in house equipment such as Relaxing Neuromuscular Training Equipment, TechnoShape, Prime, Life Fitness, Olympic weightlifting platforms, Wattbike, & more.

Fitness First is a global brand that originated in the UK. Backed by an experience of over 20 years, the fitness chain has grown into a network of over 380 clubs and one million members globally in more than 15 countries worldwide.