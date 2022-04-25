Tapping into the importance and raising awareness on the implantable hearing solutions available to cure different types of hearing loss for adult individuals and children; the doctors in the region focus their efforts to provide hearing care for all.

On the 14th of April 2022, Dr. Ahmed Nofal performs the very first MED-EL passive middle ear implant in the United Arab Emirates & the Middle East in Al Reem hospital in Abu Dhabi, The patient was suffering from erosion in parts of the middle ear (ossicular chain) with tympanic membrane perforation which in turn led to hearing loss and now that he successfully implanted MED-EL PMEIs, his hearing is restored and he will be able to live a normal life once again.

MED-EL's mission is to overcome hearing losses as a barrier to communication and quality of life. Additionally, it is driven by one main thing: A passion to help people with hearing loss to hear life again; that’s why the company has put all their experience from the fields of development of active hearing implants, ear surgery and hearing rehabilitation into the development MED-EL’s passive middle ear implants.

The high-precision passive middle ear implants from MED-EL have a highly sophisticated design that combines efficient sound transmission with easy surgical handling. With the 11 adaptable prostheses to choose from each in a variety of sizes there’s a solution to suit both the surgical preferences and the patient’s individual anatomy.

Sophisticated design

Created by hearing experts

Adaptable to individual anatomy

Dr. Ahmed Nofal stated ‘’As an ENT Surgeon, we could only identify during the surgery which prostheses is appropriate for the patient. But now with the length-adjustable system from MED-EL we could be sure to have the correct prosthesis in the OR, saving us a lot of time during the surgery.”

“MED-EL is known to be the only company to offer a complete portfolio of implantable hearing solutions. Whichever hearing solution the patient might need, now or in the future, you’ll find a partner for life in MED-EL” says Tamer Al Shahat, CEO MED-EL Middle East

For more information about MED-EL PMEIs, Passive Middle Ear Implants | MED-EL Pro (medel.pro)

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world’s first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,300 employees from around 80 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 134 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL’s hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined Electric Acoustic Stimulation hearing implant system, auditory brainstem implants as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com

About Al Reem Hospital

Al Reem Hospital is the first post-acute rehabilitation center and hospital built with the singular purpose of giving every single one of our patients world-class care through their entire healthcare journey.