Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Amundi, Europe’s leading asset manager, to expand access to world-class investment solutions and further strengthen FAB’s investment management offering to clients.

The collaboration will encompass a broad spectrum of investment solutions across client segments, formats, and asset classes. By combining their strengths and expertise, FAB and Amundi aim to deliver differentiated financial solutions to investors, raising the bar in the GCC’s asset management landscape and exemplifying global best practice.

This partnership reflects FAB and Amundi’s long-term commitment to delivering enhanced and bespoke investment solutions and services across all client segments, including retail, private banking, and institutional investors, building on several decades of experience and success.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: “Our strategic partnership with Amundi is a key moment in FAB’s journey to advance our investment capabilities and bring best-in-class asset management solutions to our clients. By joining forces with one of the world’s leading asset managers, we are reinforcing FAB’s position as the UAE’s global bank and a partner of choice for clients seeking international expertise and tailored solutions. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering greater value, deepening client relationships, and supporting the UAE’s ambitions as a regional and global financial hub.”

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with FAB to bring Amundi’s global expertise to investors in the GCC. As we see accelerating demand for various investment solutions across the Middle East, partnering with FAB, a leading financial institution, supports our ambition to deepen our presence and capture long-term growth in this high-potential market. The collaboration combines our broad suite of solutions, with local insight and scalable digital and advisory capabilities and will allow us to deliver long‑term value for clients while accompanying the ongoing development of the GCC’s financial ecosystem."

This milestone marks the first partnership of its kind for Amundi in the UAE and supports its strategy to grow its presence in high-potential markets, such as the Middle East. The partnership also showcases FAB’s continued investment in forging strategic alliances that advances its ambition to deliver exceptional client experiences, broaden its wealth and investment offering, and drive long-term growth in the GCC and beyond.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com

For media-related queries, please contact the Communications team on PRandmedia@bankfab.com

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players[1], offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.3 trillion of assets[2].

With its six international investment hubs[3], financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:

Amundi

Corentin HENRY

Corentin.henry@amundi.com

Danae QUEK

danae.quek@amundi.com

[1] Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

[2] Amundi quarterly report data as at 30/09/2025

[3] Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)