Finstreet’s group of subsidiaries constitute the first regulated, globally-focussed market infrastructure to offer an end-to-end digital ecosystem to professional investors, with a focus on providing solutions throughout the value chain, as capital markets rapidly transition to fully digital infrastructures.

Finstreet’s three subsidiaries have been granted FSPs (Financial Services Permissions) from ADGM’s FSRA for the launch of a Securities MTF (Multi-Lateral Trading Facility), DSF (Digital Settlement Facility), CSD (Central Securities Depository), PFP (Private Financing Platform), CIF (Collective Investment Fund), Arranging Deals in Investments, Advising on Investments or Credit and Arranging Custody. All are subject to final regulatory approvals for launch.

As an MTF, Finstreet Global Markets Ltd will provide a secondary market trading facility for professional clients for securities having their primary market listing on other exchanges

Originally pioneered by its founders in the University of Oxford’s SBS Finance Lab, Finstreet is set to launch, supported by a top-tier executive team from leading exchanges and financial institutions globally.

Finstreet's future strategy envisages expansion into a full suite of assets, including commodities, following IHC’s recent announcement of Rorix Holdings, which aligns with the UAE's CEPA strategy to enhance global finance and trade facilitation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rorix Holdings’ subsidiary, Finstreet, announces the granting of eight licences to its subsidiary entities to launch the first Digital MTF, Central Securities Depository, Private Financing Platform under one ecosystem. This category defining financial market infrastructure, and its combination of activities, makes it the first of its kind to operate across the global markets from Abu Dhabi’s ADGM. Following direct application of English common law under the regulation and supervision of the FSRA, Finstreet provides a platform for transitioning towards the future of capital markets as they respond to the opportunities presented by new technologies.

Finstreet’s three subsidiaries will be the first regulated, global market infrastructure to offer an end-to-end hybrid traditional and blockchain-powered ecosystem to investors and issuers, covering the full lifecycle of financial assets, including origination, issuance, trading, settlement and custody.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Executive Chairman of Rorix Holdings stated: “Today's launch of Finstreet and the granting of its FSP license by ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority is a testament to the UAE's commitment to embracing technological advancement and enabling inclusive global trade. I am certain that Finstreet's digitized trade exchange platform will provide markets with a holistic approach towards international trade and bring a new standard to capital markets on a global scale.”

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) stated: “Finstreet’s pioneering initiative embodies ADGM’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation and redefining the future of global finance. By establishing the first regulated digital market for the trading of both public and private securities within our jurisdiction, we are further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier global financial hub. This launch not only reinforces our strategic vision of positioning Abu Dhabi at the heart of global finance but also propels economic growth and enhances connectivity across the global marketplace."

Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, the Chief Executive Officer of Sirius International Holding and Managing Director of Finstreet said: "With this initiative, we further our mission to diversify UAE’s economic growth agenda. Finstreet provides a foundation for a new, innovative infrastructure to allow global financial market participants to both realise their own capital raising ambitions and participate in the substantial growth story of UAE-based firms.”

Sunidhi Pasan, the Chief Executive Officer of Finstreet Limited added: "By harnessing Finstreet’s innovative infrastructure and deep market knowledge, we are opening up new avenues for investment and trading for issuers and investors both in the region and abroad.”

For more information on Finstreet, visit www.finstreet.ae

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of Rorix Holdings through International Holding Company (IHC) and Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with a portfolio of the following three regulated financial subsidiaries which is establishing an end-to-end financial market infrastructure:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited operates a Multilateral Trading Facility for Securities

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited is Providing Custody, as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository, for Securities.

Finstreet Capital Limited operates a Private Financing Platform, Collective Investment Fund, Arranging Deals in Investments, Advising on Investments or Credit and Arranging Custody

www.finstreet.ae

About International Holding Company (IHC):

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 895 billion as of June 30, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 1,000 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

About Rorix Holdings:

Rorix Holdings, a subsidiary of International Holding Company / Sirius International Holding, is dedicated to revolutionizing trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors. Established with the vision to streamline global trade and investment flows, Rorix Holdings leverages cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions to empower businesses of all sizes, fostering sustainable economic growth and global market access.

www.rorix.com

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

www.siriusholding.com