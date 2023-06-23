DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - FeatureMind, a leading provider of Salesforce Retail solutions based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Timsoft Group, a renowned group of companies specialising in retail operations across thirty-five countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This partnership combines both companies' unique strengths and expertise to offer a comprehensive suite of retail solutions to their global clientele. By combining FeatureMind’s extensive experience in Salesforce technology and associated front-end solutions with Timsoft Group's deep understanding of retail operations, the partnership aims to deliver innovative and tailored solutions to enhance the retail experience for customers across the Middle Eastern market.

With a shared commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, both entities will collaborate closely to develop and implement cutting-edge technologies and strategies that address the evolving needs of the retail industry. This partnership will provide clients access to a wide range of services, including digital transformation, omnichannel integration, inventory management, and customer analytics.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Timsoft Group in this strategic partnership," said Edwin Stonestreet, Managing Director at FeatureMind. "By combining our expertise and resources, we can offer a complete and integrated retail solution that empowers businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape. This collaboration marks an important milestone for both companies as we strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

Ahmed Gharbi, Vice President of Growth & Development at Timsoft Group, expressed his enthusiasm, "Our partnership with FeatureMind aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive retail solutions to our customers. The expertise and innovation that FeatureMind brings to the table will greatly enhance our capabilities in delivering seamless retail experiences across various markets. We look forward to the mutual success this partnership will undoubtedly bring."

FeatureMind's commitment to innovation and personalised service has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking data-driven solutions. Their team of skilled professionals brings extensive industry experience, ensuring clients receive tailored strategies to address their unique challenges and objectives.



For more information about FeatureMind and their range of services, please visit https://www.featuremind.com.

About FeatureMind

FeatureMind is a full-service Digital Service Provider specialising in end-to-end retail solutions, in providing intelligent insights to empower businesses. Leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies, FeatureMind offers customized solutions that drive data-driven decision-making. FeatureMind works across the Middle East and Europe supporting customers from their offices in Dubai, The Netherlands, Turkey and Nigeria.

About Timsoft Group:

Timsoft Group is a one-stop shop for companies’ digital transformation. The group has extensive experience in B2B software solutions as a developer and integrator of ERPs. Timsoft counts +380 professionals and +1600 projects delivered. Our 800 clients are mainly in Retail and Banking industry and are present in +35 countries with a vast majority in Europe and the Middle East. Timsoft is a blooming IT ecosystem that builds strong relationships with world-leading solutions providers such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Cegid, Körber.

