The collaboration reinforces Fawry’s strategy to build a fully integrated digital ecosystem serving diverse sectors

Cairo, Egypt – In a new strategic step that strengthens its leadership in the digital payments sector, Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech Company, has announced a strategic partnership with CDS Solutions, Odoo’s certified Golden Partner in Egypt, the leading company in business cloud. The partnership aims to integrate Fawry’s point-of-sale (POS) systems directly with Odoo’s POS platform. This reflects the joint commitment of the three parties to support the digital transformation of businesses in Egypt and transform its operational efficiency into more efficient and seamless models, while maximizing its business growth.

Under this partnership, merchants and businesses, including medium-sized enterprises and large corporations, will be able to manage payment transactions and generate financial reports seamlessly and efficiently. Moreover, Fawry will provide integrated transaction acceptance services directly within Odoo’s cloud-based business management system, while CDS Solutions will serve as the connector and technical support partner, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience for Odoo clients across all governorates in Egypt.

Commenting on the partnership, Bassem Lotfy, Head of Business Development at Fawry, said: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in our journey, allowing us to integrate our innovative solutions with a leading global platform like Odoo through its Golden Partner, CDS Solutions. This integration not only streamlines financial operations, but also supports the growth of thousands of Egyptian businesses.” He added: “This partnership reflects our firm commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that foster the growth of Egypt’s digital economy. At Fawry, we are always keen to expand our strategic partnerships with various stakeholders, enabling merchants and consumers to access flexible and secure financial services, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

From his side, Eng. Ramadan Khalil, C-Founder and CEO at CDS Solutions, stated:

“This partnership reflects CDS’s extensive expertise and deep specialization in implementing Odoo solutions for the retail, F&B, and hospitality sectors in Egypt. Over the past years, we have successfully built a strong track record with leading brands across these industries, positioning CDS as the preferred partner for companies pursuing digital transformation and operational efficiency. By joining forces with Fawry, the leading digital payments company in Egypt, we are enabling our clients to benefit from integrated and secure payment solutions directly within Odoo, granting them greater agility to manage their commercial operations as well as providing a powerful competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.”

This partnership is part of a series of strategic partnerships by Fawry, positioning the company as a driving force for digital transformation in Egypt. By integrating its innovative solutions with leading global platforms such as Odoo, Fawry is opening new horizons for companies to adopt fully integrated electronic payment solutions, enhancing their operational efficiency, and reinforcing their market competitiveness. This step reaffirms Fawry’s vision of building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that serves diverse sectors and facilitates financial and commercial operations for businesses across various scales.

About Fawry:

Founded in 2008, Fawry Egypt’s leading fintech company serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and 396 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 53.8 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.