Baghdad, Iraq - Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing & communications agency serving the B2B technology and telecommunications sector, has been selected by FastIraq, an Iraqi network service provider, as its marketing and communications agency of record. FastIraq connects carriers, hyperscalers, enterprises and governments with agile and high-performance connectivity across Iraq and around the world. Ilex will lead FastIraq’s brand refresh and website launch and deliver marketing and communications strategies, including content creation, sales enablement and borderless PR.

FastIraq provides a comprehensive suite of network services that are fast, flexible, and ready to enable the digital future of Iraq and provide seamless connectivity from the Middle East to Europe. It is fully licensed to deliver transit from any border to any border in Iraq with more than two decades of experience on-the-ground in the country. FastIraq’s network connects across Iraq as well as to major digital hubs in the Middle East and Europe.

“We selected Ilex as an expert partner in the region because of its breadth of experience operating in the Middle East and around the world. Our aim is to put Iraq on the map as a digital hub that provides new diversity and resilience in the market. All global carriers, regional service providers and hyperscalers need a partner that understands the operational environment and can help them to maximise the value of connectivity in and across Iraq. We want those players to understand Iraq’s advantage and give them a no-nonsense approach to using it as a global connectivity hub,” said Timothy Moore, President & CEO, FastIraq.

For over a decade, Ilex has been providing international B2B tech and telecoms companies with marketing consultancy, brand development and creative services, sales enablement, inbound marketing and global public relations and analyst relations. It serves clients in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Ilex’s clients range from billion-dollar global businesses through to local and regional innovators and start-ups.

“Iraq is fast emerging as both a major digital and commercial transit hub connecting Europe and the Middle East. Its geographic advantages make it an ideal bridge between Europe and the region, but for too long it has been overlooked or underappreciated. We want to showcase Iraq as a critical connectivity option for global carriers, regional service providers and hyperscalers, to improve quality of service for their customers and mitigate risk,” said Matthew Whalley, MD & Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “We’re proud to be working FastIraq to help build Iraq’s digital future.”

Ilex serves a range of networking and digital infrastructure providers, data centre operators, AI innovators, cybersecurity specialists, and SaaS platform providers. It has served companies in Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Turkey, United Arab Emirates as well as across Africa and around the world. It consistently delivers local and global media coverage while accelerating sales growth.

About FastIraq



Headquartered in Baghdad, Iraq and Orlando, Florida, FastIraq is an Iraqi network service provider that connects carriers, hyperscalers, enterprises and governments with agile and high-performance connectivity across Iraq and around the world. It provides a comprehensive suite of network services that are fast flexible and ready to enable the digital future of Iraq and provides seamless connectivity from the Middle East to Europe.

FastIraq has an extensive Iraq domestic network servicing all provinces in Iraq. Our international points of presence include UAE (SmartHub and DX1), Manama, Amman, Riyadh, Istanbul, Frankfurt, and London. Our network is hardened and resilient with four international routes out of the country.

FastIraq delivers rapid access to Iraq’s digital future.

www.fastiraq.com

About Ilex Content Strategies

Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing consultancy and full-service agency specialised in the B2B Technology and Telecoms sector. We serve start-ups through to billion-dollar businesses in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Ilex combines the right mix of Marketing Consultancy, Editorial and Multimedia Content, Global PR & AR, Social Media, and Sales Enablement to meet business objectives for B2B technology and telecoms businesses. We have had proven success delivering local and global marketing & communications campaigns that drive recognition and accelerate growth.

At Ilex, we use compelling content to give our clients the multiple touch points they need to influence their audiences and drive sales. We provide an entire ecosystem of content, communications and marketing support that makes it simple for our clients to communicate innovation and own a lasting story. Offline or online, we put content first to make marketing and communications efficient and effective.

www.ilexcontent.com