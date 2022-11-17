Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has recognised its two top suppliers for their commitment to the environment.

UAE-based Dulsco, a leading provider of integrated people and environmental solutions and Kone Middle East, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, received sustainability awards from Markus Oberlin, CEO of Farnek, during a ceremony held at Farnek’s offices yesterday (Wednesday 16 November 2022).

“Suppliers can contribute up to two thirds of any organisation’s carbon footprint, so it is imperative for our own net zero journey that we evaluate what sustainable initiatives our suppliers are undertaking and reward them through initiatives like this,’ said Oberlin.

Now in its second year, the awards programme integrates environmental and social considerations into its procurement process, to bring about a more positive environmental impact, by appreciating and prioritising its suppliers that were exhibiting a similar green commitment.

To achieve this, Farnek initiated sustainability principles within its supply chain process, supporting its customers’ eco-consciousness, to create long term valuable partnerships.

Farnek then went through a process to determine a sustainable procurement policy, which included evaluation through certain criteria such as:

A commitment to net zero and the use of low carbon products

Environmental & Social – ISO 14001, 9001 certification

Hazardous chemical management

Biodegradable, recycled, environmentally friendly, eco-label certification for cleaning chemicals and consumables

Sustainable transportation

Minimal packaging policy

Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) rating or Energy star rating equipment

Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) products

By adding a loaded rating system, Kone and Dulsco stood out as clear winners, each scoring 62 and 57 respectively, placing them in the highest category.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

