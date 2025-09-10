Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, is accelerating its operational transformation journey with the rapid expansion of its Farnek Hybrid Unit (FHU) model — a revolutionary blend of human expertise and intelligent robotic cleaning.

What started as a bold innovation is now a proven operational standard, with more than 30 robotic cleaners already deployed across the UAE in sectors such as aviation, hospitality, banking, malls, and residential, and an additional 60 robots on order. From airports to high-rises, Farnek’s Hybrid Units are now in full swing, transforming cleaning from routine to remarkable.

Unlike one-off robotic deployments often seen in the market, Farnek’s FHU model represents a system-wide upgrade, designed for efficiency, precision, and sustainability.

“This is not just about deploying robots — it’s about transforming operations. Our Hybrid Units are smart, connected, and scalable. They’ve become a core part of how we deliver better outcomes for our clients,” said Julian Khalil, Managing Director, Farnek Services.

The FHU model seamlessly distributes cleaning tasks between autonomous robots and human operatives. Robots handle repetitive, time-consuming routes, while humans focus on value-added, detailed, or sensitive tasks.

“This dual-force model significantly reduces labour overlap, elevates performance standards, and optimises resource allocation — without displacing jobs,” added Khalil.

Farnek aims to deploy over 100 robotic units by mid-2026, while evolving the FHU model to integrate with new sectors including healthcare, education, and industrial zones.

“As ESG pressures and cost-efficiency demands grow, the FHU model provides a clear path for clients to modernise operations while delivering measurable ROI,” said Khalil.

Farnek’s partnership with SoftBank Robotics through its digital sister company HITEK AI ensures top-tier hardware, while CAFMTEK, HITEK’s smart FM platform, serves as the digital brain of the operation.

All robots are fully integrated with CAFMTEK’s mobile and web dashboards, enabling real-time tracking of cleaning performance and completion status, battery levels and downtime, as well as maintenance alerts and service requirements.

The system can auto-generate service requests, deploy robot tasks on demand, and deliver performance analytics directly to FM supervisors.

“Our robots are not just machines — they’re smart, autonomous units connected to an ecosystem that enables real-time decisions, predictive maintenance, and optimised workflows,” added Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director, HITEK AI.

Today, Farnek’s Hybrid Cleaning Units are already operating across Dubai Airports, du telecom, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi University and Nord Anglia School among others. Furthermore, the model is being rapidly scaled to serve new markets, new verticals and new clients, with 24/7 operations.

For more information log on to: www.farnek.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

For more information visit info@hitek.ai

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com