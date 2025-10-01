Dubai, UAE - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the Company that it is participating in WETEX 2025 (September 30–October 2) at the Dubai World Trade Centre at the invitation of the organizer, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). FF is exploring cooperation opportunities aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Clean Energy 2050 Strategy, accelerating the implementation of FF’s Middle East Third Pole Strategy and promoting the vision of smart, green, and sustainable mobility in the Middle East.

FF is also highlighting its latest achievements in the EAI EV field at the event, as well as its vision for the Middle East Third Pole Strategy. FF UAE Head Tin Mok will also deliver a keynote speech. FF’s ultimate intelligent luxury flagship, the FF 91, and the world’s first First-Class EAI MPV - the FX Super One - are on display.

On the first day of the exhibition, His Excellency H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, member of the UAE royal family, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman of Dubai Airports and Emirates Airline, along with Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and several senior UAE government officials, visited the FF booth to view and experience the FF 91 and FX Super One, and held discussions with FF senior executives.

The UAE royal family members and government officials praised the FF 91 and FX Super One, expressing appreciation for FF’s contributions in introducing globally leading EAI EV technology and ecosystem mobility concepts into the Middle East market, as well as its practical efforts in establishing a company and building a factory in the UAE to promote smart, green, and sustainable mobility in the region.

The Middle East market is a key support point for FF’s global expansion. At the event, FF Executive Director of the Board and Head of FF UAE, Tin Mok, announced that the Company will hold the FX Super One Final Launch in Dubai on October 28, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the Middle East as early as November. This marks a major milestone for FF and FX in the Middle East and global markets, signifying that the Middle East Third Pole Strategy will officially move from the operational stage into the revenue stage. FF UAE will use the Middle East as a hub to cover the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and could consider expanding into Europe and North Africa in the future.

Currently, the FF team is intensively preparing for the product launch, with engineering and production teams fully engaged in software upgrades and key third-party ecosystem validation. Recently, the company completed baseline testing of the FX Super One air conditioning system in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, laying a solid foundation for subsequent upgrades to a more powerful system.

“WETEX 2025 is not only a showcase platform for FF, but also a bridge connecting multiple resources in the Middle East market. It provides FF with opportunities to establish direct contacts with government decision-makers, business leaders, and investors,” said Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE. “FF and FX will meet the urgent demand for smart green mobility in the Middle East, achieve large-scale delivery of the FX Super One as soon as possible, while strengthening cooperation with regional government institutions and enterprises, gaining deeper understanding of local market demands and policy environments, and advancing the vision of smart, green, and sustainable mobility in the Middle East.”

As the largest and most influential sustainability and clean energy exhibition in the Middle East, WETEX 2025 has become an important global stage for innovation and cooperation. FF’s participation not only demonstrates its global leadership in intelligent electric and sustainable mobility but also signifies that the company will take the Middle East as a key hub, working hand in hand with regional and global partners to accelerate the implementation and long-term development of the smart green mobility ecosystem.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) is a California-based global intelligent electric mobility company dedicated to redefining the future of sustainable transportation. Through its advanced electric vehicle technology and innovative ecosystem, FF aims to deliver a unique user experience that combines performance, luxury, and sustainability.